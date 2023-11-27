News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Disney+: new shows streaming December 2023

From a new Doctor Who Special to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – your guide to the best new titles on Disney+ this month.
27 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Doctor Who: Holiday Special. Image: Disney+.

Share Icon

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Dec

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Indy (Harrison Ford) races to get his hands on a dial that has the power to change history, adventuring alongside his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and finds himself coming up against the Nazis.

Timeless Heroes

This documentary by Laurent Bouzereau examines Harrison Ford’s seemingly endless screen appeal and how he got started in (then thrived) in showbiz.

3 Dec

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – Wild Blue Yonder

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) join forces again as they come up against the Toymaker.

Their Stories

A Star Original series in which Isabel discovers she was used as a front in her husband’s corruption scheme and finds herself under house arrest with her daughter.

8 Dec

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

While making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg damages a snow plow and starts worrying he wont get what he desperately wants for Christmas.

10 Dec

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – The Giggle

The third special anniversary.

13 Dec

Planners – Season 2

With her marriage to Marcos now at an end, Malena confronts unemployment and uncertainty.

20 Dec

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – two-episode premiere

The 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by Zeus of stealing a lightning bolt and has to mount an adventure to restore order to Olympus.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

An in-depth journey across the band’s decade-long career in a docuseries format.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 2 – Special Christmas Episode

The chipmunk duo get involved in a whole new world of trouble.

Dragons of Wonderhatch – two-episode premiere

Nagi sees colours whenever she hears sounds; Tyme lives in an alternate reality where something strange is happening.

26 Dec

Doctor Who: Holiday Special

The Church On Ruby Road is the first outing of the Doctor to star Ncuti Gatwa, with Millie Gibson playing Ruby, his new companion.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features Streaming
More
Features

New shows and films streaming in December 2023: Australia guide

What's new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Paramount+, ABC iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream in Australia from 27 November to 3 December 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Prime Video: new shows streaming December 2023

From The Black Demon to Los Farad – your guide to the best new titles to stream on Prime Video…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming December 2023

From Spirited (Singalong) to The Family Plan - your guide to the best new shows and films on Apple TV+…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Stan: new shows streaming December 2023

From Bump Season 4 to Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial – your guide to the best new shows on Stan…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login