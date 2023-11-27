Disney+: new shows streaming December 2023

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Dec

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Indy (Harrison Ford) races to get his hands on a dial that has the power to change history, adventuring alongside his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and finds himself coming up against the Nazis.

Timeless Heroes

This documentary by Laurent Bouzereau examines Harrison Ford’s seemingly endless screen appeal and how he got started in (then thrived) in showbiz.

3 Dec

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – Wild Blue Yonder

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) join forces again as they come up against the Toymaker.

Their Stories

A Star Original series in which Isabel discovers she was used as a front in her husband’s corruption scheme and finds herself under house arrest with her daughter.

8 Dec

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

While making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg damages a snow plow and starts worrying he wont get what he desperately wants for Christmas.

10 Dec

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – The Giggle

The third special anniversary.

13 Dec

Planners – Season 2

With her marriage to Marcos now at an end, Malena confronts unemployment and uncertainty.

20 Dec

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – two-episode premiere

The 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by Zeus of stealing a lightning bolt and has to mount an adventure to restore order to Olympus.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

An in-depth journey across the band’s decade-long career in a docuseries format.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 2 – Special Christmas Episode

The chipmunk duo get involved in a whole new world of trouble.

Dragons of Wonderhatch – two-episode premiere

Nagi sees colours whenever she hears sounds; Tyme lives in an alternate reality where something strange is happening.

26 Dec

Doctor Who: Holiday Special

The Church On Ruby Road is the first outing of the Doctor to star Ncuti Gatwa, with Millie Gibson playing Ruby, his new companion.