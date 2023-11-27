Disney+: new shows streaming December 2023

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.
1 Dec
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Indy (Harrison Ford) races to get his hands on a dial that has the power to change history, adventuring alongside his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and finds himself coming up against the Nazis.
Timeless Heroes
This documentary by Laurent Bouzereau examines Harrison Ford’s seemingly endless screen appeal and how he got started in (then thrived) in showbiz.
3 Dec
Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – Wild Blue Yonder
The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) join forces again as they come up against the Toymaker.
Their Stories
A Star Original series in which Isabel discovers she was used as a front in her husband’s corruption scheme and finds herself under house arrest with her daughter.
8 Dec
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
While making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg damages a snow plow and starts worrying he wont get what he desperately wants for Christmas.
10 Dec
Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – The Giggle
The third special anniversary.
13 Dec
Planners – Season 2
With her marriage to Marcos now at an end, Malena confronts unemployment and uncertainty.
20 Dec
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – two-episode premiere
The 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by Zeus of stealing a lightning bolt and has to mount an adventure to restore order to Olympus.
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star
An in-depth journey across the band’s decade-long career in a docuseries format.
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 2 – Special Christmas Episode
The chipmunk duo get involved in a whole new world of trouble.
Dragons of Wonderhatch – two-episode premiere
Nagi sees colours whenever she hears sounds; Tyme lives in an alternate reality where something strange is happening.
26 Dec
Doctor Who: Holiday Special
The Church On Ruby Road is the first outing of the Doctor to star Ncuti Gatwa, with Millie Gibson playing Ruby, his new companion.