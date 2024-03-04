Disney+: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

Queens (5 March)

Narrated by actress Angela Bassett, this series showcases six remote places on the planet that have always been home to powerful female animal leaders. As per the series blurb: Queens tells their stories of resilience, strength, love and loss for the first time. A final episode celebrates the women going to great lengths to document and protect our animal queens.

Kiff (6 March)

Animated series following besties Kiff and Barry, a squirrel and a bunny.

Cinderella (6 March)

Film. Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take on the timeless tale, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden.

Extraordinary – Season 2 (6 March)

The gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrols at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. She is embarking on a proper relationship with Jizzlord, and they’re trying their best at going steady, but not without hiccups. Having searched long and hard for his old life, Jizzlord’s past finally catches up with him.

Added recently

Shōgun (27 Feb)

New limited drama series set in Japan in 1600 in a time of civil war, based on the bestselling 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai.

Iwájú (28 Feb)

Iwájú. Image: Disney+.

This new animated series set in a futuristic Nigeria follows a girl from a wealthy island and her tech expert bestie as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.