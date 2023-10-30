News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Disney+: new shows streaming in November 2023

From Faraway Downs to The Artful Dodger, there are lots of great shows coming to Disney+ this month.
30 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

The Artful Dodger is coming to streaming this month. Image: Disney+.

Share Icon

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Nov

Black Cake

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

3 Nov

Quiz Lady

A brilliant but tightly wound, game show-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts.

8 Nov

The Santa Clauses – Season 2

Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

14 Nov

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World

A mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart.

15 Nov

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1© Story

Hosted by Keanu Reeves, this four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends, providing the drama both on and off the track.

17 Nov

Windows of Wonder – Inside the Disney 100 Myer Christmas Windows

In celebration of Disney 100, the Myer Christmas Windows in Melbourne, Australia are transformed; transporting audiences through time and across the decades, with the creation of six windows that define the history of Disney.

26 Nov

Doctor Who: Specials

The three specials, titled The Star Beast (26 Nov), Wild Blue Yonder (3 Dec) and The Giggle (10 Dec) reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet.

Faraway Downs

Faraway Downs. Image: Disney+.

A series remake of Baz Luhrmann’s Australia. English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called Faraway Downs.

29 Nov

The Artful Dodger

Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features Streaming
More
Features

New shows and films streaming in November 2023: Australia guide

What's new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, Binge, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Prime Video: new shows streaming in November 2023

From 007: Road to a Million to Comedy Island: Japan, here are the November highlights for Prime Video.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, Paramount+, iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream in Australia from 30 Oct to 5 November 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Binge: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

From John Wick: Chapter 4 to Unwanted, here's your guide to the best new shows and films on Binge this…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming in November 2023

From Meet the Neighbours to Threesome Season 2, there are some great new shows and films coming to SBS this…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login