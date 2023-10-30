Disney+: new shows streaming in November 2023

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Nov

Black Cake

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

3 Nov

Quiz Lady

A brilliant but tightly wound, game show-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts.

8 Nov

The Santa Clauses – Season 2

Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

14 Nov

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World

A mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart.

15 Nov

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1© Story

Hosted by Keanu Reeves, this four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends, providing the drama both on and off the track.

17 Nov

Windows of Wonder – Inside the Disney 100 Myer Christmas Windows

In celebration of Disney 100, the Myer Christmas Windows in Melbourne, Australia are transformed; transporting audiences through time and across the decades, with the creation of six windows that define the history of Disney.

26 Nov

Doctor Who: Specials

The three specials, titled The Star Beast (26 Nov), Wild Blue Yonder (3 Dec) and The Giggle (10 Dec) reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet.

Faraway Downs

Faraway Downs. Image: Disney+.

A series remake of Baz Luhrmann’s Australia. English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called Faraway Downs.

29 Nov

The Artful Dodger

Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon.