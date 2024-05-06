Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Let It Be (8 May)

Film. Available for the first time in over 50 years, Let It Be is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles, first released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.

Doctor Who (11 May)

Series. The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-travelling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Read: Doctor Who, Disney+: does more money mean more problems?

Recently added to Disney+

Shardlake (1 May)

Series. Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, Shardlake is based on the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by CJ Sansom. The year is 1536. Matthew Shardlake, a brilliant lawyer with an acute sense of justice, finds his life turned upside down when Thomas Cromwell, Henry Vlll’s right-hand man, sends him to the remote monastery of Scarnsea to investigate a murder, and to ultimately claim its wealth for the King. Starring Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3 (3 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (4 May)

Series. A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

Monsters at Work – Season 2 (5 May)

Series. Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.