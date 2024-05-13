Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Crash: Season 1 (14 May)

2008 series. A spin-off of the Oscar-winning film about racial tensions in Los Angeles. Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.

Uncle Samsik: Season 1 (15 May)

Set amid the turbulent backdrop of the 1960s, the series depicts the passionate desire and bromance between Uncle Samsik, who ‘ate three meals a day even during the (Korean War),’ and super-elite Kim San, both of whom write a story of love, trust or doubt.

Queen Rock Montreal (15 May)

Film. The movie contains two concerts of the British rock band Queen. The first concert is their show at Montreal in November 1981, with ‘Under Pressure’ topping the charts in the UK, Queen arrived in Montreal following dates in Japan and their record-breaking tour of Latin America

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (17 May)

Documentary film. A man forms an unlikely friendship with a wild otter while living in the remote Shetland Islands. When a wild otter in desperate need of help washes up on his jetty in the remote Scottish islands of Shetland, Billy, his wife Susan, and their devoted sheepdog Jade find themselves with a unique new member of their family.

Recently added to Disney+

Let It Be (8 May)

Film. Available for the first time in over 50 years, Let It Be is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles, first released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.

Doctor Who (11 May)

Series. The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-travelling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

