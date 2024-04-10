Disney films coming to cinemas April to December 2024

The Walt Disney Company Australia has announced the following dates and synopses for the following films, coming to Australian cinemas from April to December 2024.

4 April

The First Omen

A prequel to the classic horror film franchise. When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom and Sonia Braga. Classification: MA15+.

9 May

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand. Classification: CTC.

13 June

Inside Out 2

This sequel returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. Starring Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and Lewis Black. Classification: CTC.

11 July

Kinds of Kindness

Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader. Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Classification: CTC.

25 July

Deadpool and Woolverine

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) yanks Deadpool from his relaxing life in order to set him on a mission, alongside Woolverine, that will change everything. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Classification: CTC.

15 August

Alien: Romulus

Produced by Ridley Scott, this sci-fi/ horror-thriller takes the Alien franchise back to its roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonisers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux. Classification: CTC.

28 November

Moana 2

Animated musical sequel taking audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her way-finding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Starring Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. Classification: CTC.

19 December

Mufasa: The Lion King

The live-action styled animated prequel to The Lion King (2019). Starring Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Kani. Classification: CTC.

26 December

A Real Pain

Mismatched cousins David and Benji reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone. Classification: CTC.