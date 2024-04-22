News

 > Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

New films in cinemas from 22-28 April, from Fall Guy to Teachers' Lounge.
22 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

The Fall Guy. Image: Universal Pictures

Share Icon

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 22-28 April 2024.

For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.

24 April

The Fall Guy

Synopsis: Two-time BAFTA nominee Emily Blunt and two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling lead this action film from the director of Bullet Train and the writer of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 54m

25 April

Full Circle

Synopsis: Documentary telling two parallel stories of post-traumatic grown, 50 years apart, both revolving around Spinal Cord Injury.

Director: Josh Berman

Cast: Trevor Kennison, Barry Corbet

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 30m

Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story

Synopsis: An exploration of Noël Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen.

Director: Barnaby Thompson

Cast: Alan Cumming, Rupert Everett

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 31m

The Teachers’ Lounge

Synopsis: The big winner at the 2023 German Film Awards follows a teacher who, when one of her students is suspected of theft, decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her.

Director: Ilker Çatak

Cast: Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 39m

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Hit Man. Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man. Cr. Matt Lankes / Netflix © 2024
Features

Hit Man on Netflix: streaming preview

Richard Linklater's latest film Hit Man is an action comedy starring Glen Powell.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Eryn Jean Norvill in STC’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ 2020. Photo: Dan Boud.
News

Cate Blanchett's Dirty Films acquires screen rights to stage version of Dorian Gray

The acclaimed one-woman stage play of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray is set to make its debut on…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Guardians of the River. Image: Screen Australia
News

Screen Australia: nine documentaries to share $2.3 million funding

Nine documentaries with a focus on First Nations and wider Australian stories will share production funding from Screen Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Rebel Moon - Part Two. Image: Netflix.
Features

New films streaming this weekend on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Prime, Disney+ and more

Your guide to new films streaming from 19 to 21 April 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A still from Mami Wata. Image: CAA Media Finance/alief SAS/Dekanalog/Aya Films/Trigon-film
Features

Fantastic Film Festival 2024: ten top picks

The Fantastic Film Festival returns this week, bringing the best of cult, arthouse and genre cinema to screens in Sydney…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login