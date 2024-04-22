Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 22-28 April 2024.
For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.
24 April
The Fall Guy
Synopsis: Two-time BAFTA nominee Emily Blunt and two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling lead this action film from the director of Bullet Train and the writer of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Director: David Leitch
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 54m
25 April
Full Circle
Synopsis: Documentary telling two parallel stories of post-traumatic grown, 50 years apart, both revolving around Spinal Cord Injury.
Director: Josh Berman
Cast: Trevor Kennison, Barry Corbet
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 30m
Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story
Synopsis: An exploration of Noël Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen.
Director: Barnaby Thompson
Cast: Alan Cumming, Rupert Everett
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 31m
The Teachers’ Lounge
Synopsis: The big winner at the 2023 German Film Awards follows a teacher who, when one of her students is suspected of theft, decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her.
Director: Ilker Çatak
Cast: Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 39m