Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 22-28 April 2024.

For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.

24 April

The Fall Guy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Two-time BAFTA nominee Emily Blunt and two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling lead this action film from the director of Bullet Train and the writer of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 54m

25 April

Full Circle

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Documentary telling two parallel stories of post-traumatic grown, 50 years apart, both revolving around Spinal Cord Injury.

Director: Josh Berman

Cast: Trevor Kennison, Barry Corbet

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 30m

Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: An exploration of Noël Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen.

Director: Barnaby Thompson

Cast: Alan Cumming, Rupert Everett

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 31m

The Teachers’ Lounge

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: The big winner at the 2023 German Film Awards follows a teacher who, when one of her students is suspected of theft, decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her.

Director: Ilker Çatak

Cast: Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 39m