Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 15-21 April 2024.
For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.
18 April
Abigail
Synopsis: A group of kidnappers become the prey when they snatch a 12-year-old ballerina who also happens to be a deadly vampire in this tongue-in-cheek horror from the directors of Ready or Not and Scream VI.
Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Cast: Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 30m
Challengers
Synopsis: Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach, has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous Grand Slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a Challenger event – close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour – where he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick: his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
Classification: M
Runtime: 2h 11m
Evil Does Not Exist
Synopsis: The film centres on Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo were Takumi and his daughter Hana lived. One day, the village inhabitants become aware of a plan to build a glamping site near Takumi’s house, offering city residents a comfortable ‘escape’ to nature.
Director: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Cast: Ayaka Shibutani, Hitoshi Omika
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 46m
Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent
Synopsis: Documentary on the life and work of John Singer Sargent, one of the great portrait artist of his era.
Director: John Singer Sargent
Cast: N/A
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 30m
Freud’s Last Session
Synopsis: Set on the eve of WWII and towards the end of his life, Sigmund Freud invites CS Lewis for a debate over the existence of God. Exploring Freud’s unique relationship with his lesbian daughter Anna and Lewis’ unconventional romance with his best friend’s mother, the film interweaves past, present and fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.
Director: Matt Brown
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 49m
20 April
MetOpera: Romeo et Juliette (2023-24)
Synopsis: Two singers at the height of their powers come together as the star-crossed lovers in Gounod’s Shakespeare adaptation, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct one of the repertoire’s most romantic scores.
Director: Charles Gounod
Cast: Nadine Sierra, Benjamin Bernheim
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 3h 10m