Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

New films in cinemas from 25-31 March, from Godzilla x Kong to Io Capitano.
8 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Kung Fu Panda 4. Image: Dreamworks

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 8-14 April 2024.

For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.

11 April

Back to Black

Synopsis: Marisa Abela is Amy Winehouse, Grammy-winning music superstar whose life was cut short at age 27 after a long battle with alcohol and drugs, in this music biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson and writer Matt Greenhalgh. 

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Cast: Marissa Abela, Eddie Marsan

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2hr 2m

Civil War

Synopsis: In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Wagner Moura, Kirsten Dunst

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1hr 49m

La Chimera

Synopsis: This Palme d’Or nominee from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher (Happy As Lazzaro) follows the travails of Arthur, an Englishman in Italy with a preternatural ability to connect with the land.

Director: Alice Rohrwacher

Cast: Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2hr 13m

Late Night With The Devil

Synopsis: David Dastmalchian stars in this horror about live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Director: Cameron and Colin Cairnes

Cast: David Dastmalchian

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 33m

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

