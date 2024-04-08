Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 8-14 April 2024.
For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.
11 April
Back to Black
Synopsis: Marisa Abela is Amy Winehouse, Grammy-winning music superstar whose life was cut short at age 27 after a long battle with alcohol and drugs, in this music biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson and writer Matt Greenhalgh.
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
Cast: Marissa Abela, Eddie Marsan
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2hr 2m
Civil War
Synopsis: In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House.
Director: Alex Garland
Cast: Wagner Moura, Kirsten Dunst
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1hr 49m
La Chimera
Synopsis: This Palme d’Or nominee from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher (Happy As Lazzaro) follows the travails of Arthur, an Englishman in Italy with a preternatural ability to connect with the land.
Director: Alice Rohrwacher
Cast: Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2hr 13m
Late Night With The Devil
Synopsis: David Dastmalchian stars in this horror about live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.
Director: Cameron and Colin Cairnes
Cast: David Dastmalchian
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 33m