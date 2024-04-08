Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 8-14 April 2024.

For our monthly cinema guide for April, head to this article.

11 April

Back to Black

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: Marisa Abela is Amy Winehouse, Grammy-winning music superstar whose life was cut short at age 27 after a long battle with alcohol and drugs, in this music biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson and writer Matt Greenhalgh.

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Cast: Marissa Abela, Eddie Marsan

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2hr 2m

Civil War

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Wagner Moura, Kirsten Dunst

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1hr 49m

La Chimera

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: This Palme d’Or nominee from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher (Happy As Lazzaro) follows the travails of Arthur, an Englishman in Italy with a preternatural ability to connect with the land.

Director: Alice Rohrwacher

Cast: Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2hr 13m

Late Night With The Devil

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: David Dastmalchian stars in this horror about live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Director: Cameron and Colin Cairnes

Cast: David Dastmalchian

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 33m