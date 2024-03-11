News

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

New films in cinemas from 11 to 18 March 2024: Love Lies Bleeding, The Nut Farm and more.
11 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Love Lies Bleeding. Image: A24

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 11-18 March 2024.

14 March

Love Lies Bleeding

Synopsis: A woman determined to be a body-building champion finds her life and attitude altered by the use of steroids in this A24 suspense drama from the director of Saint Maud.

Director: Rose Glass

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 44m

Miller’s Girl

Synopsis: A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Director: Jade Halley Bartlett

Cast: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 33m

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom

Synopsis: In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. COMPASS, a new a global peace monitoring agency headed by Lacus and Kira, must fend off forces of Blue Cosmos. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold.

Director: Mitsuo Fukada

Cast: Nana Mori, Akira Ishida

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 6m

Ordinary Angels

Synopsis: Hilary Swank leads this drama inspired by the true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save his critically ill young daughter.

Director: Jon Gunn

Cast: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 58m

The Nut Farm

Synopsis: A cryptocurrency trader from San Francisco takes over his missing uncle’s macadamia nut farm in the Australian town of Cobweb but he soon realises the offer comes with conditions.

Director: Scott Corfield

Cast: Arj Barker, Madeleine West

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1h 31m

Waitress: The Musical

Synopsis: The story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

Director: Brett Sullivan

Cast: Sara Bareilles

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 39m

You’ll Never Find Me

Synopsis: Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather. 

Director: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen

Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowen

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 36m

Read: You’ll Never Find Me review: Australian nerve-fraying horror

Special screenings

Re-Emergence

Synopsis: Award-winning inclusive theatre company Rebus Theatre presents an uplifting film by
disabled actors from across rural NSW about their experiences of drought, bushfires and
the pandemic.

Playing at the following locations only:

  • Fri Mar 22nd 7:30pm Hume Conservatorium, Goulburn
  • Sat Mar 23rd 7:30pm Twyford Hall, Merimbula
  • Sat Apr 6th 2:00pm Uniting Church, Queanbeyan
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

