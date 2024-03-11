Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 11-18 March 2024.
14 March
Love Lies Bleeding
Synopsis: A woman determined to be a body-building champion finds her life and attitude altered by the use of steroids in this A24 suspense drama from the director of Saint Maud.
Director: Rose Glass
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 44m
Miller’s Girl
Synopsis: A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.
Director: Jade Halley Bartlett
Cast: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 33m
Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom
Synopsis: In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. COMPASS, a new a global peace monitoring agency headed by Lacus and Kira, must fend off forces of Blue Cosmos. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold.
Director: Mitsuo Fukada
Cast: Nana Mori, Akira Ishida
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 6m
Ordinary Angels
Synopsis: Hilary Swank leads this drama inspired by the true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save his critically ill young daughter.
Director: Jon Gunn
Cast: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 58m
The Nut Farm
Synopsis: A cryptocurrency trader from San Francisco takes over his missing uncle’s macadamia nut farm in the Australian town of Cobweb but he soon realises the offer comes with conditions.
Director: Scott Corfield
Cast: Arj Barker, Madeleine West
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1h 31m
Waitress: The Musical
Synopsis: The story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
Director: Brett Sullivan
Cast: Sara Bareilles
Classification: M
Runtime: 2h 39m
You’ll Never Find Me
Synopsis: Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather.
Director: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen
Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowen
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 36m
Read: You’ll Never Find Me review: Australian nerve-fraying horror
Special screenings
Re-Emergence
Synopsis: Award-winning inclusive theatre company Rebus Theatre presents an uplifting film by
disabled actors from across rural NSW about their experiences of drought, bushfires and
the pandemic.
Playing at the following locations only:
- Fri Mar 22nd 7:30pm Hume Conservatorium, Goulburn
- Sat Mar 23rd 7:30pm Twyford Hall, Merimbula
- Sat Apr 6th 2:00pm Uniting Church, Queanbeyan