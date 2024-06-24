Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 24 to 30 June 2024.
New films in Australian cinemas this week, 24 to 30 June
27 June
A Quiet Place: Day One
Prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II. As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sammy fights to survive.
Director: Michael Sarnoski
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 100m
Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi
Animated film. After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers from all over the country.
Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa
Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 91m
Panda Bear in Africa
In this animated adventure, a brave young panda named Pang travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend, Jielong the dragon, who has been kidnapped. On his journey, Pang must rely on his wits – and some newfound friends – to navigate the big wide world for the first time and rescue his pal.
Director: Richard Claus, Karsten Kiilerich
Cast: Adrian Pang
Classification: G
Runtime: 89m
The Mountain
The directorial debut of New Zealand actor Rachel House, The Mountain is a heartfelt drama about three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of Taranaki Maunga, and discover friendship in the spirit of adventure.
Director: Rachel House
Cast: Fern Sutherland, Taranaki Maunga
Classification: PG
Runtime: 89m
29 June
Opéra de Paris: Don Quichotte
Screening direct from Paris. Driven by the vision of Dulcinea, the tarnished, yet inspired, Don Quixote begins his adventures with his trusty squire Sancho Panza in tow. Inspired by the refined and moving music, director Damiano Michieletto’s new production seeks to reveal the poetry of Don Quixote, but also his suffering.
Director: Damiano Michieletto
Cast: Christian Van Horn
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 155m