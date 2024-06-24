Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 24 to 30 June 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

27 June

A Quiet Place: Day One

Prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II. As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sammy fights to survive.

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 100m

Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi

Animated film. After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers from all over the country.

Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 91m

Panda Bear in Africa

In this animated adventure, a brave young panda named Pang travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend, Jielong the dragon, who has been kidnapped. On his journey, Pang must rely on his wits – and some newfound friends – to navigate the big wide world for the first time and rescue his pal.

Director: Richard Claus, Karsten Kiilerich

Cast: Adrian Pang

Classification: G

Runtime: 89m

The Mountain

The directorial debut of New Zealand actor Rachel House, The Mountain is a heartfelt drama about three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of Taranaki Maunga, and discover friendship in the spirit of adventure.

Director: Rachel House

Cast: Fern Sutherland, Taranaki Maunga

Classification: PG

Runtime: 89m

29 June

Opéra de Paris: Don Quichotte

Screening direct from Paris. Driven by the vision of Dulcinea, the tarnished, yet inspired, Don Quixote begins his adventures with his trusty squire Sancho Panza in tow. Inspired by the refined and moving music, director Damiano Michieletto’s new production seeks to reveal the poetry of Don Quixote, but also his suffering.

Director: Damiano Michieletto

Cast: Christian Van Horn

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 155m