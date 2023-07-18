News

 > Film > Features

Simulant starring Sam Worthington – cheat sheet

Everything you need to know before the cinema release of Simulant, in less than 60 seconds.
18 Jul 2023
ScreenHub staff

Film

Simulant. Image: Mongrel Media.

Share Icon

What’s this?

A sci-fi thriller film about a humanoid AI’s attempt to win over a widow’s heart finds itself in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness.

Who’s in it?

Sam Worthington (Avatar), Robbie Amell (Upload), Jordana Brewster (Furious 7) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Who directs?

April Mullen (Wander, 2020) .

What’s the classification?

Simulant is rated 15+.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

Currently, Simulant is sitting with a not-too-impressive 46% critics score and 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As critic Noel Murray writes in the Los Angeles Times:

It asks some pretty remedial questions about freedom and humanity; and it is ultimately too tasteful and earnest to get pulses pounding and minds racing.

Los Angeles Times film review

Any trivia?

According to IMDB: Robbie Amell took over for Luke Grimes in this movie.

Do say

When it comes to AI, nothing quite beats HAL-9000 from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, as mentioned in this engaging article.

Don’t say

‘This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardise it.’

Where and when can I watch Simulant?

Simulant is in Australian cinemas from 27 July.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub

Related News

Feature Features Film Opinions & Analysis Q&A Visual Arts
More
Q&A

The Plains director David Easteal isn't interested in labels

David Easteal, director of Australian film The Plains, talks to ScreenHub about making his genre-defying, internationally acclaimed debut.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

2001: A Space Odyssey has left an indelible mark on culture

Kubrick's film was an almost immediate critical failure but more than 50 years later, nobody would question its ultimate success.

The Conversation
Opinions & Analysis

Five unsung films that put America’s union history on the silver screen

Battles between Hollywood unions and the studios have taken place since the 1940s, and films about labour movements have a…

The Conversation
Opinions & Analysis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pokes fun at contemporary art

A brief art history rundown of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and it’s clever commentary on contemporary art.

Celina Lei
Opinions & Analysis

Barbie and the Naked Minotaur

To love Barbie, or hate her? To cherish her, or destroy her? Silvi Vann-Wall asks the important questions about the…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login