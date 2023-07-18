Simulant starring Sam Worthington – cheat sheet

What’s this?

A sci-fi thriller film about a humanoid AI’s attempt to win over a widow’s heart finds itself in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness.

Who’s in it?

Sam Worthington (Avatar), Robbie Amell (Upload), Jordana Brewster (Furious 7) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Who directs?

April Mullen (Wander, 2020) .

What’s the classification?

Simulant is rated 15+.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

Currently, Simulant is sitting with a not-too-impressive 46% critics score and 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As critic Noel Murray writes in the Los Angeles Times:

It asks some pretty remedial questions about freedom and humanity; and it is ultimately too tasteful and earnest to get pulses pounding and minds racing. Los Angeles Times film review

Any trivia?

According to IMDB: Robbie Amell took over for Luke Grimes in this movie.

Do say

When it comes to AI, nothing quite beats HAL-9000 from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, as mentioned in this engaging article.

Don’t say

‘This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardise it.’

Where and when can I watch Simulant?

Simulant is in Australian cinemas from 27 July.

