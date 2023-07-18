Simulant starring Sam Worthington – cheat sheet

What’s this?
A sci-fi thriller film about a humanoid AI’s attempt to win over a widow’s heart finds itself in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness.
Who’s in it?
Sam Worthington (Avatar), Robbie Amell (Upload), Jordana Brewster (Furious 7) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).
Who directs?
April Mullen (Wander, 2020) .
What’s the classification?
Simulant is rated 15+.
Is there a trailer?
Do the critics like it?
Currently, Simulant is sitting with a not-too-impressive 46% critics score and 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As critic Noel Murray writes in the Los Angeles Times:
It asks some pretty remedial questions about freedom and humanity; and it is ultimately too tasteful and earnest to get pulses pounding and minds racing.Los Angeles Times film review
Any trivia?
According to IMDB: Robbie Amell took over for Luke Grimes in this movie.
Do say
When it comes to AI, nothing quite beats HAL-9000 from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, as mentioned in this engaging article.
Don’t say
‘This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardise it.’
Where and when can I watch Simulant?
Simulant is in Australian cinemas from 27 July.