Cheat sheet: Polite Society, in cinemas now

Polite Society sounds tame – what’s it about?

Ria Khan, a martial artist-in-training (and wannabe stuntwoman) believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Woah. What kind of martial arts?

Mainly karate, but with a few others thrown in.

Is this a Bollywood film?

It’s definitely an homage to Bollywood, but it was made in the UK with a mainly British-Pakistani cast. You can expect singing and dancing!

Read: Cheat sheet: Beef on Netflix

Who’s in it?

Priya Kansara as Ria Khan / The Fury

Ritu Arya as Lena Khan

Nimra Bucha as Raheela

Akshay Khanna as Salim

Jeff Mirza as Rafe Khan, Ria and Lena’s father

Ella Bruccoleri as Alba

Seraphina Beh as Clara

Shona Babayemi as Kovacs

Shobu Kapoor as Ria and Lena’s mother

Sally Ann as Edith

Is there a trailer?

You bet.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What do the reviews say?

Polite Society already has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, giving it a rare consensus of ‘pretty awesome’ among international critics.

Read: Cheat sheet: Mrs. Davis on Binge

Do say

Let’s dance (and form your best martial arts pose)

Don’t say

Pass the tea and biscuits, dear?

Polite Society is in cinemas now.