Cheat sheet: Being Mary Tyler Moore on Binge

Get up to speed with this new documentary about the legendary American performer, in less than 60 seconds.
30 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Being Mary Tyler Moore. Image: Binge.

What’s this?

A new documentary chronicling the illustrious career of Mary Tyler Moore (1936–2017), combining her personal story and her professional accomplishments, highlighting her groundbreaking roles (in, among others, The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show) and the positive impact she had on the generations of women who came after her.

Who’s in it?

Mary Tyler Moore via copious footage (of course), plus the voice-overs of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Reiner, Beverly Sanders and a host of others.

Who directs?

James Adolphus, who is known for directing the miniseries Soul of a Nation and Dating Around.

Read: What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Do the critics like it?

The doco currently has a 95% critics approval rating (based on 20 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience rating of 88%. Here’s what Emily Bernard wrote on Collider:

Above all, Being Mary Tyler Moore is fun. It’s likely that if you are watching this documentary, Moore means something special to you, and this film is sure to cover the moments that made her and these shows so popular.

Collider review of Being Mary Tyler Moore.

Is there a trailer?

Any trivia?

According to IMDB: The director, James Adolphus, was not familiar with Mary Tyler Moore’s work prior to making this movie. The producers saw this as a positive and it was one of the reasons he was hired to direct the movie.

Where and when can I watch it?

Being Mary Tyler Moore premieres on HBO/ Binge on 31 May.

