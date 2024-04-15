News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on BritBox from 15 to 21 April 2024.
15 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

New to streaming this week

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling (16 April)

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling. Image: BritBox.

Following the success of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, the actor, alongside presenter and best friend Phil MacHugh, embarks on a new adventure in Norway. This show sees the pair get to know the people and the places of Norway on a spectacular trip. Travelling around 2,000 miles from Oslo to the Arctic North, they take in some dramatic remote scenery and unexpected urban exploits. Starring Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Vigil) and Scottish TV Presenter Phil MacHugh (Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling).

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Seasons 1–6 (18 April)

Miss Marple returns to solve crimes in a new season. Miss Jane Marple, an elderly lady learns of various mysterious and dangerous crimes and murders in her town. She sets out to help the local police solve the cases with her sharp mind and unparalleled powers of observation. Starring Geraldine McEwan (Robin Hood: Prince of ThievesHenry V), Julia McKenzie (Notes of a ScandalCranford) and Stephen Churchett (Doctor WhoThe House of Elliot).

Added recently

Tom Jones (11 April)

This four-part period drama TV series is adapted from Henry Fielding’s timeless novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, and is brimming with young love, betrayals, money, scandal, and a little bit of humour. Starring Australian actress Sophie Wilde, Solly McLeod and Hannah Waddingham.

Death in Paradise – Season 11 (2 April)

The return of the long-running show in which complex murders on the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie are investigated by a British Detective Inspector. Starring Ralf Little and Joséphine Jobert.

Read: Windcatcher, Stan, review: fun family film with Jessica Mauboy

Vera – Season 12 (5 April)

In this new season, DCI Vera Stanhope leads her team as they face a series of captivating murder mysteries set against the breathtaking Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn, with special guests Samantha Spiro, and Mark Armstrong.

Brenda Blethyn as Vera. Image: Britbox.

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (25 March)

A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Obituary (28 March)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

