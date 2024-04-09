News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 8 to 14 April on Britbox in Australia.
9 Apr 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Tom Jones. Image: Britbox.

New to streaming this week

Tom Jones (11 April)

This four-part period drama TV series is adapted from Henry Fielding’s timeless novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, and is brimming with young love, betrayals, money, scandal, and a little bit of humour. Starring Australian actress Sophie Wilde, Solly McLeod and Hannah Waddingham.

Recently added

Death in Paradise – Season 11 (2 April)

The return of the long-running show in which complex murders on the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie are investigated by a British Detective Inspector. Starring Ralf Little and Joséphine Jobert.

Read: Windcatcher, Stan, review: fun family film with Jessica Mauboy

Vera – Season 12 (5 April)

In this new season, DCI Vera Stanhope leads her team as they face a series of captivating murder mysteries set against the breathtaking Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn, with special guests Samantha Spiro, and Mark Armstrong.

Brenda Blethyn as Vera. Image: Britbox.

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (25 March)

A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Obituary (28 March)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

