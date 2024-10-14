BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Passenger (18 October)

Passenger. Image: SISTER/ All3Media/ BritBox.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly. Read more about this BritBox show and watch the trailer on ScreenHub.

BritBox: recently added

Britain’s Scenic Railways (8 October)

Series. Traversing tantalising mountains and splendid shorelines, enjoy the luscious landscapes that can be seen during a selection of Britain’s most scenic railway journeys. Starring Bill Paterson, Alex Hunter and Mike Maher.

Shetland – Season 8 (10 October)

Shetland Season 8. Image: BritBox.

Series. The award-winning crime drama set in the remote Scottish Shetland Islands returns. Policing in the ultra-remote communities found in the northern Scottish Shetland islands requires both grit and ingenuity. Season 8 sees a brand new leading character to keep viewers captivated. Watch Detective Investigator Ruth Calder as she is challenged to head up a tricky London gangland murder investigation that takes her back to her childhood hometown in the Shetland Islands. Starring Ashley Jensen, Phyllis Logan and Dawn Steele. Watch the trailer.

Silent Witness – Seasons 22–25 (1 October)

Silent Witness Season 22. Image: BritBox.

Series. This award-winning series follows forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic pathologist Jack Hogson as the pair uncover the mysterious goings-on behind a trail of murders and assassinations only to discover that the source of the murders might be closer to home than first anticipated. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Linten. Watch the Season 24 trailer.

Avoidance – Season 2 (26 September)

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

Whisky Galore! (20 September)

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie’s 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Gregor Fisher, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo. Watch the trailer.

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (9 September)

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox.

Series. The return of group of midwives living in East London from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. It is now 1969, and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before, putting added pressure on maternity beds across the country. But Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births with the support of the Sisters. Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter.

6 Days (6 September)

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.