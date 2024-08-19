News

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream from 19 to 25 August 2024 on BritBox.
19 Aug 2024 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

BritBox: new to streaming

My Generation (20 August)

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

Witness Number 3 (22 August)

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

BritBox: recently added

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (13 August)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate. Watch trailer.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3 (15 August)

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT CrowdForget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West. Watch trailer.

How the Victorians Built Britain (6 August)

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

What Remains (8 August)

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning. Watch the trailer.

Soundproof (30 July)

Film (2006). In this drama, Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Baptiste – Season 2 (1 August)

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

Bloodlands – Season 2 (25 July)

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James NesbittLorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

The Chase – Seasons 1 & 2 (18 July)

Series (2006-2007). Drama set in a family-run veterinary practice in the fictional town of Oxley, Yorkshire, England. Follows radically different siblings Anna and Sarah, whose long-held secrets threaten to tear them apart. Starring Gaynor Faye, Nicola Stephenson and Sunetra Sarker.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

