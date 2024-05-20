BritBox: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20 May)

RHS Chelseas Flower Show. Image: BritBox.

Be prepared to see new plants from all around the world, experience celebration and fine dining, and learn more about this inspiring event that has been around for over 100 years. This year is expected to be the most sustainable yet. Featuring beloved British horticulturist Monty Don. Streaming on BritBox 20 May 2024 with daily episodes expressed from the UK.

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 (23 May)

McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Recently added

After the Flood (13 May)

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

Read: After the Flood review: Climate disaster and crime make good partners

BAFTA TV Awards (13 May)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

A Street Cat Named Bob (16 May)

A Street Cat Named Bob. Image: Sony Pictures.

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (9 May)

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.