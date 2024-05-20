News

 > Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 20 to 26 May 2024.
20 May 2024
Paul Dalgarno
A publicity still from the upcoming series McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 on BritBox.

Streaming

McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20 May)

RHS Chelseas Flower Show. Image: BritBox.

Be prepared to see new plants from all around the world, experience celebration and fine dining, and learn more about this inspiring event that has been around for over 100 years. This year is expected to be the most sustainable yet. Featuring beloved British horticulturist Monty Don. Streaming on BritBox 20 May 2024 with daily episodes expressed from the UK.

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 (23 May)

McDonald & Dodds. Image: BritBox.

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story.

Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Recently added

After the Flood (13 May)

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

Read: After the Flood review: Climate disaster and crime make good partners

BAFTA TV Awards (13 May)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

A Street Cat Named Bob (16 May)

A Street Cat Named Bob. Image: Sony Pictures.

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (9 May)

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
ABC Plum
News

ABC reveals 10 new additions to 2024 content slate

The drama series Plum, a Muster Dogs follow-up, and Hard Quiz Kids are among the new shows coming.

ScreenHub staff
Paramount+ South Park
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Kash Kash. Image: Doha Film Institute/DocPlay
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A publicity still for the upcoming 'Musicians' episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter on AMC+.
Features

AMC+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+ from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
ABC iview Restoration Australia
Features

ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 20 to 26 May, 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login