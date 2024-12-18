BritBox: new & returning shows streaming in 2025

BritBox Australia has announced its lineup of premieres and returning series coming in 2025. Set to be the biggest year yet, BritBox Australia will premiere new seasons of Britain’s most iconic titles Shetland, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and Call the Midwife, becoming the new home for the latest episodes and the only place to watch them 12 months before anywhere else in Australia.

The streamer has also announced new series of fan favourites including The Bay, Beyond Paradise, The Cleaner, Father Brown, Professor T, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Karen Pirie and new exclusive drama such as The Hardacres, Moonflower Murders, For Her Sins and many more.

BritBox: streaming in 2025

Call the Midwife – Season 14 (16 Jan)

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox.

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious.

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins.

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards (16 Feb)

In 2025, BritBox will screen the British Academy Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant (Broadchurch) direct from Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards are renowned for playing to an impressive line-up of stars and are regarded as an important indicator of the frontrunners for the Academy Awards.

The ceremony is full of performances, A-list interviews, and awards, all taking place in front of a star-studded audience at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (Feb 2025)

Series. Detective Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island …

Offering the perfect cocktail of sun-soaked escapism, shimmering seas and clear blue skies, the detective drama enters its fourteenth year, with its much-loved combination of magnificent murder mysteries and plot twists that leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

For Her Sins (Feb 2025)

Series. Jo Joyner plays Laura, a woman who has the perfect family on paper: a loving husband and two beautiful children. However, like any family, there are cracks in their perfect veneer – cracks that charismatic stranger Emily (Rachel Shenton), is hell bent on exploiting.

We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily flames Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage, and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past. But Laura is hiding something too … and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever.

The Hardacres (March 2025)

Series. The Hardacres chronicles the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire. A sprawling family saga, the series follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate.

When an accident at work on the docks lands Sam and Mary Hardacre – along with their three kids Joe, Liza and Harry, and Mary’s inimitable mother Ma – unemployed and destitute, they have to think fast. . They embark on a radical business venture which pays off enormously. With their newfound wealth, the Hardacres must make a new life in their new home, and navigate the world of aristocrats and high society.

A bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart, The Hardacres places an ordinary family in an extraordinary position and explores the age-old question – can money ever buy true happiness?

Silent Witness – Season 28 (March 2025)

Silent Witness. Image: BritBox.

Series. Hit drama Silent Witness returns with two new cast members: Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills, joining Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) for five brand new stories, told over ten episodes.

The new series opens with a disturbing mystery, when the death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. We also get an introduction to the two dynamic new team members.

Moonflower Murders (2025)

Series. To solve the disappearance of a hotel owner’s daughter, Susan (Lesley Manville) investigates the truth behind a real-life murder detailed in Alan Conway’s novel. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it’s too late?

Shetland – Season 9 (2025)

Shetland. Image: BritBox.

Series. Acclaimed detective drama Shetland returns with another distinctive and emotionally complex mystery, starring Ashley Jensen. Having returned to her hometown of Shetland in pursuit of a vulnerable witness for London’s Met Police in series seven, DI Calder (Jensen) is now a resident of the Isles.

Calder is thrown in at the deep end after a friend of DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh goes missing. When the friend’s young son emerges alone on the moors, having witnessed a life-changing trauma, it sparks a chilling tale of love, death and betrayal.

Calder and Tosh must walk the line between the personal and the professional as they set out on a convoluted investigation amid the stunning landscapes of Shetland. Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Karen Pirie – Season 2 (2025)

Series. Based on the series by best selling-author Val McDermid, and from the producers of Line of Duty. Lauren Lyle stars as a newly promoted DS as she reopens a 25-year old cold case. Season 2 will be based on McDermid’s novel A Darker Domain – this time round, Karen Pirie will be reopening the investigation into the unsolved kidnapping of a wealthy young heiress and her baby son back in 1984.

Beyond Paradise – Season 3 (2025)

Series. In this new spin-off of Death in Paradise, we follow DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha as they start a new life on the Devon coast. Hoping for a quiet life, it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that country life isn’t so quiet after all.

Professor T – Season 4

Series. The brilliant but eccentric criminologist, Professor T (Ben Miller) returns to help DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) solve a series of complex crimes. As the cases grow more dangerous, Professor T’s unorthodox methods are put to the test, while he struggles with his own personal demons, including a strained relationship with his mother and unresolved past trauma.

With psychological manipulation and twisted revenge at play, Professor T must use all his intellect to crack the toughest mysteries yet – while grappling with the pressures of his complicated personal life.

The Bay – Season 5 (2025)

The Bay. Image: BritBox.

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another high-stakes case to solve in the new fifth season of this captivating drama. Having just returned to work following her father’s death, DS Jenn Townsend, MIU’s Family Liaison Officer, must push aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

The investigation intensifies as the team peels back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it. But can Jenn reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss and build bridges with her family.

Father Brown – Season 12 (2025)

Series. Mark Williams is back as Father Brown, the charismatic clergyman sleuth based on the classic character by G.K Chesterton. Following the exciting proposal at the end of Season 11, the sleepy village of Kembleford is abuzz with good news as Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) look forward to their upcoming wedding.

But when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to church?

With a medieval death at a Tudor battle re-enactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow’s professional future thrown into question, and Brenda ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 4 (2025)

Sister Boniface Mysteries. Image: BritBox.

Series. The sleuthing nun (Lorna Watson) returns for a new season which includes a bucking bronco going haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalking the streets of Great Slaughter, a Scottish invasion, a femme fatale dropping to her death in a stunt gone wrong and to top it all off, CC Lowsley (Robert Daws) has arranged something called ‘team building’.

Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, one that could tear the sisters’ lives apart as they know it.

The Cleaner – Season 3 (2025)

Series. The UK’s most beloved crime scene cleaner returns for a third season, featuring a fresh lineup of guest stars and even more colossal crime scenes to tackle. Armed once more with his trusty box of cleaning tools, Wicky (Greg Davies) removes more gruesome remains at six new crimes scenes where he’ll encounter more unusual characters.

