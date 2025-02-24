News

 > Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 24 February to 2 March 2025 on BritBox with this guide.
24 Feb 2025 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Streaming

Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Share Icon

BritBox: new to streaming

Travel Man – Seasons 1 & 2 (26 Feb)

Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming On Britbox.
Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Comedian Richard Ayoade and a celebrity guest, usually from the comedy world, spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. The fast-paced format includes consumer advice and plenty of light humour.

Season 1 sees Richard spend a couple of days in Barcelona (with Kathy Burke), Istanbul (Adam Hills), Iceland (Jessica Hynes) and Marrakesh (Stephen Mangan).

Season 2 includes episodes in Copenhagen (with Noel Fielding), Venice (Jo Brand), Dubai (Johnny Vegas) and Berlin (Roisin Conaty).

Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: Britbox.
For Her Sins. Image: BritBox.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death In Paradise Season 14. Image: Britbox.
Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: Britbox.
Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Miniseries. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: Britbox.
The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.

Discover more recent BritBox streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+. New shows to stream.
Features

Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Stan, Prime, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS on Demand and more

Discover the best new shows to stream from 24 February to 2 March 2025 on the major streaming platforms with…

Paul Dalgarno
O'Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.
Features

Disney+: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in March 2025 on Disney+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Happy Face. Image: Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in March 2025 on Paramount+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 24 February to 2 March 2025 on Apple TV+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
1923. Image: Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 23 February to 2 March 2025 on Paramount+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login