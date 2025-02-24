BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Travel Man – Seasons 1 & 2 (26 Feb)

Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Comedian Richard Ayoade and a celebrity guest, usually from the comedy world, spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. The fast-paced format includes consumer advice and plenty of light humour.

Season 1 sees Richard spend a couple of days in Barcelona (with Kathy Burke), Istanbul (Adam Hills), Iceland (Jessica Hynes) and Marrakesh (Stephen Mangan).

Season 2 includes episodes in Copenhagen (with Noel Fielding), Venice (Jo Brand), Dubai (Johnny Vegas) and Berlin (Roisin Conaty).

Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Miniseries. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.