Binge: new shows streaming this week

American Horror Stories – Season 3B (16 October)

Series. The second half of season three features more spooky stories, ranging from psychological thrillers to mind-boggling narratives that are sure to stay in viewers’ minds. A spin-off from the creators of the award-winning American Horror Story, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, each episode features a different horror story to capture the imaginations of the spookily minded. Starring Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

Hysteria! – Season 1 (18 October)

Hysteria. Image: Binge.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.

The Franchise – Season 1 (7 October)

The Franchise. Image: Binge/ HBO.

Series. The Franchise, directed by Sam Mendes, follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

We’re excited about it because:

‘Flagging superhero franchises are inherently funny and tragic; we’ve always wondered what it’s like to work on a turkey – do you know it’s a failure while you’re making it, and how do you bring your best professional self to work with that sinking feeling? Also, Armando Iannucci has impeccable comedy credentials and we loved his fast-talking BBC political spoof The Thick of It, and the incredible Veep.’

Superman & Lois – Season 4 (8 October)

Series. The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Teacup – Season 1 (10 October)

Teacup. Image: Binge.

Series. From the mind of Insidious and The Conjuring, the new eight-episode series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Starring Yvonne Strahovski.

Sweetpea – Season 1 (10 October)

Series. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life is turned upside down, and Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps.

Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything … Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? Starring Ella Purnell and Calam Lynch. Watch the trailer

Caddo Lake (10 October)

Caddo Lake. Image: Max/ Binge.

Film (2024). A new thriller from producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George, this one is generating the sort of buzz typical of anything M. Night Shyamalan shaped.

The trailer has all the darkness, whispering, water shots, dappled sunlight, reflective surfaces, canines and dread two-and-a-half-minutes can handle.

When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper and Caroline Falk.