Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming this week

Industry – Season 3

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey. Watch the trailer.

The Ark – Season 2 (13 August)

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

Googlebox Australia – Season 20 (14 August)

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

Binge: recently added

FBoy Island – Season 2 (5 August)

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5 (6 August)

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

Madame Web (8 August)

Film (2024). Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (1 August)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15 (1 August)

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4 (1 August)

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.