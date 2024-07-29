Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (1 August)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15 (1 August)

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4 (1 August)

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.

Strange Way Of Life (1 August)

Short film (2023). Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake, who he hasn’t seen for 25 years. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. Directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 (Premiere Live Event) (4 August)

Dubbed The Biggest Party of the Summer, this annual wrestling event from WWE sees titans clash in a spectacle of athleticism and drama. Watch electrifying showdowns as champions defend their titles and newcomers strive for glory. Intense rivalries reach boiling points in a thunderous display of power slams and high-flying manoeuvres.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (4 August)

Documentary. Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most dazzling stars in cinema history, but the icon, who was married eight times, is just as famous for the drama in her personal life as her movie roles. In this revealing new doco, around 40 hours of rediscovered recordings of the star provide an insight into the actor, who cemented her place in Hollywood after starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cleopatra.

Binge: recently added

The Curse Of Oak Island – Season 11 (23 July)

Series. The return of two brothers from Michigan ( Rick and Marty) who renew their efforts to discover the legendary treasure on Oak Island with sophisticated machinery. Starring Robert Clotworthy, Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina.

Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Much-loved British comedian Bill Bailey does the tough yards by setting out on some of Britain’s best and most spectacular pub walks, accompanied by a series of celebrity guests. Starring Bill Bailey.

Lost Cities Of The Trojans – Season 1 (25 July)

Documentary (2021). New excavations in Troy and at several new sites in Greece bring the true story of Homer’s Trojan War into focus. Starring Rüstem Aslan and Elena Korka.

Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane (26 July)

Documentary. Retelling the heartbreaking story of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane, who who went missing in 2018 while on a Tinder date in New Zealand.

Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1 (15 July)

Series. When Talcott ‘Tal’ Garland’s father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack, Tal discovers his dad was not who he thought. Shady secrets pull Tal and his sister, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), into a political hotbed, making them question everything they ever knew about their federal-judge father and how he met his end. Starring Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman and Tiffany Mack.