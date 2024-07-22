Binge: new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

The Curse Of Oak Island – Season 11 (23 July)

Series. The return of two brothers from Michigan ( Rick and Marty) who renew their efforts to discover the legendary treasure on Oak Island with sophisticated machinery. Starring Robert Clotworthy, Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina.

Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Much-loved British comedian Bill Bailey does the tough yards by setting out on some of Britain’s best and most spectacular pub walks, accompanied by a series of celebrity guests. Starring Bill Bailey.

Lost Cities Of The Trojans – Season 1 (25 July)

Documentary (2021). New excavations in Troy and at several new sites in Greece bring the true story of Homer’s Trojan War into focus. Starring Rüstem Aslan and Elena Korka.

Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane (26 July)

Documentary. Retelling the heartbreaking story of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane, who who went missing in 2018 while on a Tinder date in New Zealand.

Binge: recently added

Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1 (15 July)

Series. When Talcott ‘Tal’ Garland’s father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack, Tal discovers his dad was not who he thought. Shady secrets pull Tal and his sister, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), into a political hotbed, making them question everything they ever knew about their federal-judge father and how he met his end. Starring Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman and Tiffany Mack.

Miller’s Girl (15 July)

Film (2024). Drama. A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear. Starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega.

Lights Out (20 July)

Film. Action/Thriller. A drifting ex-soldier turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con, pitting them both against a crime boss, corrupt cops and hired killers. Starring Frank Grillo and Mekhi Phifer.

My Adventures With Superman – Season 2 (21 July)

The animated series is a coming-of-age story catching up with Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

All American: Homecoming – Season 3 (9 July)

Series. This spinoff from All American follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of university sports at a Historically Black College in Atlanta.

Relax, I’m From The Future (10 July)

Film (2022). Comedy. A man from the future, now trapped in the past, tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham.

The Twelve – Season 2 (11 July)

Series. The Twelve returns with a new selection of jurors who must deliberate on the suspicious death of landowner Bernice Price, who is found at the bottom of a well on her remote farm in Western Australia. Sam Neill reprises his role as ruthless defence lawyer Brett Colby, who is at the top of his game. But his relationship with fellow barrister Meredith Nelson-Moore could complicate things in and out of the courtroom. Starring Sam Neill, Amy Matthews and Frances O’Connor.

Million Dollar Listing LA – Season 15 (11 July)

Series. With high interest rates, the ‘Mansion Tax’ and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before.

The Real Housewives of OC – Season 18 (12 July)

Series. This season marks a historic milestone as The Real Housewives franchise celebrates 100 seasons over 18 years and 11 cities. Returning this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New to the season is housewife and former golf reporter Katie Ginella.