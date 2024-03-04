Binge: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Mary & George – Season 1 (4 March)

Based on a salacious true story, this lavish period drama depicts Mary Villiers’ ambitious plot to coerce her son George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), the soon-to-be Duke of Buckingham, into seducing King James I (Tony Curran) and becoming his lover. Oscar-winner Julianne Moore stars as the ruthless, scheming future Countess of Buckingham, who will stop at nothing to conquer the royal court with her son by her side.

The Regime – Season 1 (4 March)

The Regime. Image: Binge.

Kate Winslet brings gravitas to the role of The Chancellor – the hard-nosed, foul-mouthed dictator of a fictional European country – in this highly anticipated limited series, also starring Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. From executive producers of Succession, the series chronicles a year behind palace walls as the tightly wound regime begins to unravel.

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3 (6 March)

Thony De La Rosa returns, still embroiled with the mafia, for whom she ‘cleans’, while trying to make money for her son’s medical bills. Starring Elodie Yung and Adan Canto.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3, Part B (6 March)

Gordon Ramsay and friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for this, the second part of Season 3.

Animal Control – Season 2 (7 March)

The return of the animal control workers who face more problems from humans than animals. Comedy series starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Michael Rowland.

Added last week

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television (1 March)

This two-hour 50th anniversary special features interviews with original cast members, including Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, as they reflect on the unprecedented success of the most-watched scripted show of all time.

Cat Person (2 March)

Susanna Fogel’s 2023 film about a university student who goes on a date with an older man – who doesn’t live up to the person she’s been flirting with over texts. Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

Strip – Season 1 (3 March)

At the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, VIP dances will set you back $1,000 an hour, with the dancers able to make tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. This ‘eye-opening docuseries’ pulls back the velvet rope to reveal the infighting and extreme monthly maintenance measures the women go to in order to stay on top.