Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to Binge this week

All American: Homecoming – Season 3 (9 July)

Series. This spinoff from All American follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of university sports at a Historically Black College in Atlanta.

Relax, I’m From The Future (10 July)

Film (2022). Comedy. A man from the future, now trapped in the past, tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham.

The Twelve – Season 2 (11 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The Twelve returns with a new selection of jurors who must deliberate on the suspicious death of landowner Bernice Price, who is found at the bottom of a well on her remote farm in Western Australia. Sam Neill reprises his role as ruthless defence lawyer Brett Colby, who is at the top of his game. But his relationship with fellow barrister Meredith Nelson-Moore could complicate things in and out of the courtroom. Starring Sam Neill, Amy Matthews and Frances O’Connor.

Million Dollar Listing LA – Season 15 (11 July)

Series. With high interest rates, the ‘Mansion Tax’ and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before.

The Real Housewives of OC – Season 18 (12 July)

Series. This season marks a historic milestone as The Real Housewives franchise celebrates 100 seasons over 18 years and 11 cities. Returning this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New to the season is housewife and former golf reporter Katie Ginella.

Recently added to Binge

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5 (26 June)

Taking shelter from a snowstorm, Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the home of a Giant Trollstress. When Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the Burpy Bog, Bert asks the mysterious Hooded Hermit for help. Prince Ivandoe charges off into the foggy swamp to find some turnips but finds the feared Bog Lady instead.

Colin From Accounts – Season 2 Finale (26 June)

The finale of the hit Australian dramedy, following the continuing adventures of odd couple Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer), who are now officially a couple living together at his place with their special needs dog, Colin.

Read: Colin From Accounts S2 review: more to the story

Saw X (28 June)

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (17 June)

Series based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

Anyone But You (21 June)

2023 film. After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Read: Anyone But You cinematographer Danny Ruhlmann: ‘The wedding scene is paramount’