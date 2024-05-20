Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week on Binge

Styled – Season 1 (20 May)

Styled follows the staging and renovation adventures of Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne, best friends and design experts, as they transform spaces from drab to fab.

Frozen Planet II – Season 2 (21 May)

Frozen Planet II is a 2022 British nature documentary series co-produced by the BBC and The Open University as a sequel to Frozen Planet. The series is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with music composed by Hans Zimmer, Adam Lukas and James Everingham, including a theme featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Aurora.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (22 May)

Film. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Who Murdered Marea? (23 May)

Investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock re-examines the cold case murder of 69-year-old Healesville mother of three Marea Yann, who was violently killed in her home in September 2003.

MH370: The Final Search (24 May)

Eight years after flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared, Peter Stefanovic speaks to experts about new information and technology that may aid in solving the aviation tragedy.

Billionaire Murders – Season 1 (15 May)

A billionaire couple is found murdered in their home and Toronto’s premier investigative reporter is on the case. Kevin Donovan digs into the lives of Barry and Honey Sherman in search of clues about who may have killed them.