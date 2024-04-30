Binge: new shows streaming May 2024

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Our May streaming guide is here to help.

1 May

Inside The Shein Machine

Reporter Iman Amrani investigates TikTok sensation SHEIN. The Chinese fast-fashion retailer overtook Amazon this year to become the most downloaded shopping app in the US. With the company’s worth reportedly adding up to $43 billion, it’s an unrivalled fashion eCommerce success story. Iman will explore how Shein has mastered social media marketing to become a global fast fashion phenomenon. During the pandemic, everyone from influencers to high-street loyalists grew to love it. But Shein’s infamously opaque business is starting to hit headlines. Rumours of exploitative working conditions in its factories and the devastating environmental impact of fast fashion are trending more than ever. But very little has ever been brought to light – until now as undercover cameras go inside Shein’s factories in China for the first time.

Monk, Seasons 1 – 4

The series follows Adrian Monk, a brilliant former San Francisco detective, who now consults the police as a private consultant whilst battling with an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

El Accidente, Season 1

A psychological thriller that follows the fortunes of Lucia, a woman who can no longer trust her husband after he mysteriously disappears one day, leaving behind a web of lies and illegal business.

Honor, Season 2

After the death of his son, Michael is let out of prison early to finally put an end to the mob that has ruined many New Orleans citizens’ lives and many others. Concurrently, an enemy of the mob, a drug cartel gang, known as the Desire Gang, make their move.

48 Hours To Victory, Season 1

Dermot O’Leary and the team examine the Battle of Waterloo of 1815, one of the most famous military conflicts in British history. How did Wellington get the better of Napoleon?

2 May

New Nurses, Season 2

The year is 1953. The trial period at Fredenslund is over and the candidates are now first-year students. Erik is still struggling to obey hospital rules and Anna begins to put her energy into establishing a sorority to protest the low priority given to patient care

Turtles All The Way Down

New feature film starring Australian actor Felix Mallard, Isabela Merced, Cree, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and Succession star J. Smith-Cameron. The film tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Merced). It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying: to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis (Mallard), her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

3 May

Gogglebox UK, Season 22

Each week households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programmes from the comfort of their own sofas. These programmes may include a high profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week as well as more factual series, hard hitting documentaries and feature films.

Missile From The East

East German motorcycle racer Ernst Degner escapes the Iron Curtain in 1961. He returns to the racetrack the next season partnered with Suzuki, winning the world championship and elevating the Japanese company into a giant in the motorcycle industry.

FBOY Island USA, Season 3

FBoy Island follows three women in paradise joined by 26 men, half of whom are self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love and half of whom are self-proclaimed ‘Fboys’ seeking only a cash prize. The women must try to distinguish the sincere from the sneaky as they pursue romantic connections with the men.

#textmewhenyougethome, Season 2

In its second season, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome continues diving deep into the lives of women who have faced unimaginable tragedies. Each episode tells the haunting story of a woman who was abducted, harmed, or murdered by someone on what would have otherwise been a routine day.

4 May

The Great South African Bake Off, Season 4

Get to know the line-up of South Africa’s very best amateur bakers competing in the much-loved baking competition, The Great South African Bake Off Season 4. The 10-part series is judged by chefs, Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann, and it is presented by Lesego Tlhabi and Glen Biderman-Pam.

6 May

Australia’s Cocaine Crisis

The half-hour special focuses on why Australia’s cocaine consumption per capita leads the world and how the so-called ‘party drug’ impacts every level of society.

7 May

Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14

With more division than ever before, this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Lawyer X: The Untold Story

Peter Stefanovic investigates how a high-achieving barrister, hailing from one of Victoria’s most well-to-do families, became a double agent and police informant.

8 May

Shelved, Season 1

A workplace comedy, Shelved follows the staff and patrons in the underfunded Jameson branch of the Metropolitan Public Library as they deal with the community and each other’s eccentricities. Wendy Yarmouth, the branch head, is constantly aiming to provide services for the community despite bureaucracy, underfunding, and a lack of resources. Alongside her eclectic staff, including junior librarian Jacqueline ‘Jaq’ Bedard, librarian Howard Tutt and senior librarian and assistant branch head Bryce deLaurel, who all have differing opinions on their library, Wendy finds a way to give to her community and create a ‘found family.’

Barbie

Film. Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

9 May

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Season 2

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Eden: Untamed Planet, Season 1

BBC series. Travel to the far corners of the planet and discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all brimming with life. Isolated from the rest of the world, these places have been protected from the most damaging effects of human interference.

11 May

George Michael: Portrait Of An Artist

A feature film described as ‘by far the most definitive feature documentary’ of George Michael’s amazing life, told candidly by fellow musicians and other friends who loved and respected him.

12 May

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

The biography of renowned actor Rock Hudson is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public ‘ladies’ man’ character to his private life as a gay man.

15 May

Billionaire Murders, Season 1

A billionaire couple is found murdered in their home and Toronto’s premier investigative reporter is on the case. Kevin Donovan digs into the lives of Barry and Honey Sherman in search of clues about who may have killed them.

20 May

Styled, Season 1

Styled follows the staging and renovation adventures of Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne, best friends and design experts, as they transform spaces from drab to fab.

21 May

Frozen Planet II, Season 2

Frozen Planet II is a 2022 British nature documentary series co-produced by the BBC and The Open University as a sequel to Frozen Planet. The series is presented and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with music composed by Hans Zimmer, Adam Lukas and James Everingham, including a theme featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Aurora.

22 May

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Film. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

23 May

Who Murdered Marea?

Investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock re-examines the cold case murder of 69-year-old Healesville mother of three Marea Yann, who was violently killed in her home in September 2003.

24 May

MH370: The Final Search

Eight years after flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared, Peter Stefanovic speaks to experts about new information and technology that may aid in solving the aviation tragedy.

29 May

MoviePass, Movie Crash

Exploring the MoviePass company’s founding and the implosion that occurred after outside investors took over, rendering the company bankrupt and under investigation.

30 May

Colin From Accounts, Season 2

In season two, Ash and Gordon have moved in together but there’s a big, Colin-shaped hole in their hearts as they try to get their beloved, special needs dog back from his new owners, and work out whether they want a relationship, or if they just wanted a dog.

May December

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.

31 May

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract. Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design.