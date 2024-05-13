Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week on Binge

Billionaire Murders, Season 1 (15 May)

A billionaire couple is found murdered in their home and Toronto’s premier investigative reporter is on the case. Kevin Donovan digs into the lives of Barry and Honey Sherman in search of clues about who may have killed them.

Added recently to Binge

Australia’s Cocaine Crisis (6 May)

The half-hour special focuses on why Australia’s cocaine consumption per capita leads the world and how the so-called ‘party drug’ impacts every level of society.

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14 (7 May)

With more division than ever before, this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Lawyer X: The Untold Story (7 May)

Peter Stefanovic investigates how a high-achieving barrister, hailing from one of Victoria’s most well-to-do families, became a double agent and police informant.

Shelved – Season 1 (8 May)

A workplace comedy, Shelved follows the staff and patrons in the underfunded Jameson branch of the Metropolitan Public Library as they deal with the community and each other’s eccentricities. Wendy Yarmouth, the branch head, is constantly aiming to provide services for the community despite bureaucracy, underfunding, and a lack of resources. Alongside her eclectic staff, including junior librarian Jacqueline ‘Jaq’ Bedard, librarian Howard Tutt and senior librarian and assistant branch head Bryce deLaurel, who all have differing opinions on their library, Wendy finds a way to give to her community and create a ‘found family.’

Barbie (8 May)

Film. Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2 (9 May)

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Eden: Untamed Planet – Season 1 (9 May)

BBC series. Travel to the far corners of the planet and discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all brimming with life. Isolated from the rest of the world, these places have been protected from the most damaging effects of human interference.

George Michael: Portrait Of An Artist (11 May)

A feature film described as ‘by far the most definitive feature documentary’ of George Michael’s amazing life, told candidly by fellow musicians and other friends who loved and respected him.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (12 May)

The biography of renowned actor Rock Hudson is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public ‘ladies’ man’ character to his private life as a gay man.