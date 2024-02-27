Binge: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television (1 March)

This two-hour 50th anniversary special features interviews with original cast members, including Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, as they reflect on the unprecedented success of the most-watched scripted show of all time.

Cat Person (2 March)

Susanna Fogel’s 2023 film about a university student who goes on a date with an older man – who doesn’t live up to the person she’s been flirting with over texts. Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

Strip – Season 1 (3 March)

At the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, VIP dances will set you back $1,000 an hour, with the dancers able to make tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. This ‘eye-opening docuseries’ pulls back the velvet rope to reveal the infighting and extreme monthly maintenance measures the women go to in order to stay on top.

Added recently

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 11 (19 Feb)

The return of the satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the US and elsewhere.

Gogglebox Australia – Season 19 (21 Feb)

The hit series returns to TV screens marking ten years that households have beamed in from their living rooms to screens across Australia.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 1 (23 Feb)

The new spin-off follows an elite detective duo as they investigate high-profile homicide cases in Canada’s largest metropolis.