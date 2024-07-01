Binge: new shows and films streaming July 2024

7 July

Secrets of Hells Angels – Season 1

Docuseries. Delving into the notorious motorcycle club’s hidden world. With access to former chapter presidents, undercover agents who risked their lives to infiltrate the group, and others who witnessed the criminal activities, this series unveils the inner workings and complex dynamics of loyalty and lawlessness that define the Hells Angels.

9 July

All American: Homecoming – Season 3

Series. This spinoff from All American follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of university sports at a Historically Black College in Atlanta.

10 July

Relax, I’m From The Future

Film (2022). Comedy. A man from the future, now trapped in the past, tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham.

11 July

The Twelve – Season 2

Series. The Twelve returns with a new selection of jurors who must deliberate on the suspicious death of landowner Bernice Price, who is found at the bottom of a well on her remote farm in Western Australia. Sam Neill reprises his role as ruthless defence lawyer Brett Colby, who is at the top of his game. But his relationship with fellow barrister Meredith Nelson-Moore could complicate things in and out of the courtroom. Starring Sam Neill, Amy Matthews and Frances O’Connor.

Million Dollar Listing LA – Season 15

Series. With high interest rates, the ‘Mansion Tax’ and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before.

12 July

The Real Housewives of OC – Season 18

Series. This season marks a historic milestone as The Real Housewives franchise celebrates 100 seasons over 18 years and 11 cities. Returning this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New to the season is housewife and former golf reporter Katie Ginella.

15 July

Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1

Series. When Talcott ‘Tal’ Garland’s father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack, Tal discovers his dad was not who he thought. Shady secrets pull Tal and his sister, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), into a political hotbed, making them question everything they ever knew about their federal-judge father and how he met his end. Starring Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman and Tiffany Mack.

Miller’s Girl

Film (2024). Drama. A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear. Starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega.

20 July

Lights Out

Film. Action/Thriller. A drifting ex-soldier turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con, pitting them both against a crime boss, corrupt cops and hired killers. Starring Frank Grillo and Mekhi Phifer.

21 July

My Adventures With Superman – Season 2

The animated series is a coming-of-age story catching up with Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.