Binge: new shows and films streaming December 2023

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform this month.

1 Dec

The Couple Next Door

A series in which a young couple trying for a family move to a well-to-do part of suburbia only to find themselves in a complex tangle of betrayal and desire with their new neighbours.

The Great British Bake Off: Festive Special

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas get their ovens on for Christmas.

2 Dec

Finding Magic Mike – Season 1

Reality show in which two men have the chance to perform on stage in Las Vegas with the Magic Mike Live cast and win $100,000.

5 Dec

Time – Season 2

Sean Bean returns in this British show about a officer who tries to protect those under his supervision while facing an impossible choice.

6 Dec

Strife

A new eight-part Australian comedy drama series in which a fortysomething former magazine editor (played by Asher Keddie) starts blogging from home in order to represent women with a similar experience to hers … and becomes a huge success in the process.

Smothered – Season 1

Sammy and Tom’s chance encounter seems to signal romance, the downside being they have three weeks until they can never speak again.

9 Dec

Reality

A new crime drama film based on the real-life interrogation of Reality Winner by the FBI.

10 Dec

TikTok Awards

The inaugural TikTok Awards, celebrating the most popular creators, trends and viral moments on the platform from 2023, hosted by Tony Armstrong, Abbie Chatfield and Kat Clark host.

11 Dec

Vigil – Season 2

The return of the series in which a Scottish trawler’s mysterious disappearance and a death on a nuclear sub leads to a clash between the British police and security services.

Found – Season 1

Found. Image: Binge .

Shanola Hampton stars in this crime drama show about a crisis management firm and the dedicated team that sets its sights on finding (and not forgetting) missing people of colour.

14 Dec

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

An action film picking up on the continuing story of Billy Batson, a teenager who finds himself transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

15 Dec

A Savage Christmas

In this film, after years of estrangement, a trans woman returns home for Christmas and thinks her transition will be the focus – but there are secrets and lies elsewhere to draw everyone’s focus.

18 Dec

Archer: Into the Cold – Season 14

This extended finale brings the story of Sterling Archer to its close.

19 Dec

Entitled – Season 1

In this comedy series, an American widower (and recent inheritor of his late partner’s gothic mansion) wants to get to know his estranged in-laws, unaware they’re very much in it for the money.

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Reunion Special

A one-hour reunion hosted by Joel Creasey in which the housewives of the latest ten-episode series review and discuss the season’s most contentious moments.

21 Dec

Celebrity Pottery Throw Down Festive Special

Siobhán McSweeney takes to the festive potter’s wheel as four celebrities attempt to meet challenges set by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

22 Dec

Rhys and Joel’s Family Christmas

Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey join forces in Melbourne’s Thornbury Theatre, welcoming special guests.

23 Dec

Fast X

Dom Toretto and his family find themselves in the sights of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes’ son.

28 Dec

The Last Year of Television 2023

Mitch McTaggart returns for a look back at the year that was on our TV screens.

29 Dec

Dungeons and Dragone: Honor Among Thieves

The latest big-screen take on the popular adventure game, starring Chris Pine.