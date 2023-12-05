Binge: best streaming shows of 2023

Here are the top five shows to stream on Binge in 2023, as reviewed by ScreenHub authors.
Succession S4 – 4.5 star review
‘Much like Veep, and before that UK political sitcom The Thick of It (both of which Succession creator Jesse Armstrong worked on), Succession excels when it comes to razor-sharp one-liners spat out by unpleasant people. Where Succession moves beyond those series – which were both still sitcoms at the core of their dark hearts – is in displaying the human side of those venal characters.’
Read: Succession S4 review: love will tear us apart again
Our Flag Means Death S2 – 5 star review
‘Unlike Season 1, Our Flag Means Death gets straight into the meat of things, flowing at a much faster pace. It’s snappily written, and keeps the laughs and feels coming without sacrificing important and nuanced moments of character development. The episodes are incredibly addictive from the get-go, making for a perfect weekend binge.’
Read: Our Flag Means Death Season 2 review
Love Me S2 – 4 star review
‘The first season was about finding love; this is more about finding ways to keep it going when other factors intrude. Having a child is seen by many as the ultimate expression of love; what happens when the child arrives but the love is gone, or a relationship is building towards something that may never happen? Love Me remains a thoughtful, often delightful look at the paths love takes, the way life goes when we embrace the chance to be bound to another.’
Read: Love Me S2 review: a rare local drama that puts character over corpses
The Back Side of Television S2 – 4.5 star review
‘Quick-witted, thoughtful and incisive, this is a thoroughly entertaining look at the bizarre and fatally flawed side of Australian television, full of long-running feuds, dark secrets, and a montage of the amazing number of times one character asks another ‘are you ok’ on the 2014 mini-series Secrets & Lies.’
Read: The Back Side of Television S2 review: quick-witted and incisive
The Last of Us – 4 Star review
‘There are several new touches that add a lot to the story and characterisation of these already well-established characters, touches that make this version of The Last of Us feel believable, unique, and engaging as a standalone piece of media – a show about finding something to live for when all hope is lost. This depiction of Joel, Ellie, and the world they inhabit is a strong one, and its deviances from the source material are overall successful in enhancing this telling of The Last of Us.’
Read: The Last of Us review: a strong, worthwhile adaptation