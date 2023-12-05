Binge: best streaming shows of 2023

Here are the top five shows to stream on Binge in 2023, as reviewed by ScreenHub authors.

Succession S4 – 4.5 star review

Succession. Image: HBO.

‘Much like Veep, and before that UK political sitcom The Thick of It (both of which Succession creator Jesse Armstrong worked on), Succession excels when it comes to razor-sharp one-liners spat out by unpleasant people. Where Succession moves beyond those series – which were both still sitcoms at the core of their dark hearts – is in displaying the human side of those venal characters.’

Read: Succession S4 review: love will tear us apart again

Our Flag Means Death S2 – 5 star review

Our Flag Means Death. Image: Binge.

‘Unlike Season 1, Our Flag Means Death gets straight into the meat of things, flowing at a much faster pace. It’s snappily written, and keeps the laughs and feels coming without sacrificing important and nuanced moments of character development. The episodes are incredibly addictive from the get-go, making for a perfect weekend binge.’

Read: Our Flag Means Death Season 2 review

Love Me S2 – 4 star review

Love Me. Image: Binge.

‘The first season was about finding love; this is more about finding ways to keep it going when other factors intrude. Having a child is seen by many as the ultimate expression of love; what happens when the child arrives but the love is gone, or a relationship is building towards something that may never happen? Love Me remains a thoughtful, often delightful look at the paths love takes, the way life goes when we embrace the chance to be bound to another.’

Read: Love Me S2 review: a rare local drama that puts character over corpses

The Back Side of Television S2 – 4.5 star review

The Back Side of Television. Image: Binge.

‘Quick-witted, thoughtful and incisive, this is a thoroughly entertaining look at the bizarre and fatally flawed side of Australian television, full of long-running feuds, dark secrets, and a montage of the amazing number of times one character asks another ‘are you ok’ on the 2014 mini-series Secrets & Lies.’

Read: The Back Side of Television S2 review: quick-witted and incisive

The Last of Us – 4 Star review

The Last of Us. Image: Binge.

‘There are several new touches that add a lot to the story and characterisation of these already well-established characters, touches that make this version of The Last of Us feel believable, unique, and engaging as a standalone piece of media – a show about finding something to live for when all hope is lost. This depiction of Joel, Ellie, and the world they inhabit is a strong one, and its deviances from the source material are overall successful in enhancing this telling of The Last of Us.’