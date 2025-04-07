Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 (7 April)

Series. Long distance relationships are tested when Non-US citizens are granted K1 visas (which allows them 90 days to travel to the US, to marry their American fiancè or risk getting deported). If they get married, they’re eligible to get green cards to become US citizens. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recent highlights

The Listeners Season 1 (1 April)

The Listeners.

Series. The Listeners centres on Claire (Rebecca Hall), a popular English teacher, who begins to hear a low humming sound that no one else around her can hear.

The Daily Show (2 April)

Series. The return of the satirical news program that parodies current events, politics and media, using humour and skits to comment on the news.

Line of Duty Seasons 1–6 (4 April)

Series. Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott, a former counter-terrorism officer who is transferred to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12) after refusing to agree to cover up an unlawful shooting by his own team.

At AC-12 Arnott is partnered with DC Kate Fleming, a highly-commended undercover officer with a keen investigative instinct. They work under the supervision of Superintendent Ted Hastings, uncovering corruption within the fictional Central Police.

And Mrs (4 April)

Film (2024). When reluctant bride-to-be Gemma’s fiancé drops dead, she insists on going ahead with the wedding anyway – vowing to overcome public opinion, the law of the land, and her loved one’s objections. Starring Aisling Bea, Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks.

Speak No Evil (4 April)

Speak No Evil.

Film (2024). On a vacation in Toscana, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation. It doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Watch the trailer.

The Last Anniversary Season 1 (27 March)

The last Anniversary.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer.

Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job (26 March)

Series. Besties Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are back, but this time saying ‘Hola España!’ as they bring some much-needed TLC to a crumbling casa in southern Spain. It’s scaffolding by day, and sangria by night.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (26 March)

Series. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organised crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny – by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital.

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season 1 (21 March)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

Series. The series follows American actor Stanley Tucci, who traces his roots and travels around Italy visiting each region and exploring their cultures, cuisine and history. Watch the trailer.

Wolf Hall Seasons 1 & 2 (16 March)

Wolf Hall.

Series. After the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey, his secretary, Thomas Cromwell, finds himself amongst the treachery and intrigue of King Henry VIII’s court and soon becomes a close advisor to the King, a role fraught with danger.