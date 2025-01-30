Binge: best new shows streaming February 2025

Binge: new in February

3 Feb

M*A*S*H – Seasons 1–11

Series. Catch all 11 seasons of the American comedy-drama classic following the staff of an army hospital in the Korean War, who finds that laughter is the best way to deal with their situation. The beloved series ran from 1972 to 1983, but its heart and wit still resonate today.

7 Feb

Gogglebox UK – Season 24

Gogglebox UK – Season 24. Image: Sky/ Binge .

Series. Each week, households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programs from the comfort of their own sofas. These shows may include a high-profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week, or more factual series, hard-hitting documentaries and feature films.

8 Feb

2025 AACTA Awards

Returning to the Gold Coast, the 2025 AACTA Awards will celebrate the finest achievements in Australian film, television, documentary and online content. Foxtel Group has secured a total of 33 nominations across its scripted and unscripted slate, including a whopping 15 nominations for Binge Original feature film, How to Make Gravy.

10 Feb

The Great North – Season 12

Series. The return of the adult animated series following the adventures of a single father and his family in Alaska. Starring Nick Offerman and Janny Slate.

12 Feb

Summer House – Season 9

Series. Nine favourites return to the Hamptons for the summer, along with two fresh faces ready to escape New York City and have some fun in the sun. This season, the housemates are not sure where they stand, but are determined to get back to their carefree days as a group – and find themselves bonding over the excitement of a growing ‘wombmate’.

17 Feb

The White Lotus – Season 3

Series. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series returns with a whole new host of characters, secrets and hijinks – this time set within an exclusive Thai resort over the course of a week. Season three’s ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Watch the trailer.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 12

Series. It’s Season 12 of the weekly satire program hosted by John Oliver.

Grimsburg – Season 2

Series. The return of the adult animation series in which the detective Marvin Flute tries to crack the puzzling mystery of his family. Starring John Hamm and Rachel Dratch.

18 Feb

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour

Rob and Ryan’s Grand Tour. Image: BBC/Rex TV/Zinc/Lana Salah. Streaming on Binge.

Series. In this entertaining new series, British TV personalities Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark are setting off on a Grand Tour – an odyssey for eighteenth-century aristocrats to become educated gentlemen. The good friends will follow in the footsteps of Romantic poet Lord Byron, exactly 200 years after his death, soaking up the art, history and culture of Venice, Florence and Rome.

20 Feb

I Kissed a Boy – Season 1

Series. The UK’s first-ever gay dating show, with pop icon Dannii Minogue playing cupid. Ten single guys are invited to stay in a beautiful country house in sun-soaked Italy, but before the summer of love starts, they are matched up based on what they want in a partner. Then they get to meet for the first time… starting with a kiss.

23 Feb

Puppy Bowl XXI

Rescue puppies compete in the cutest contest of the year, the annual Puppy Bowl – created to raise awareness of adopting pets from shelters and rescuing abandoned animals. For the 21st game, there will be more puppy play, more puppy tales and more feel-good moments. Watch their real-life stories unfold from birth to adoption.

25 Feb

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 3

Real Housewives of Sydney Season 3. Image: Binge.

Series. After last season’s explosive finale, The Real Housewives of Sydney are back – navigating luxury getaways, social events, and plenty of personal drama. As tensions run high, unexpected alliances form, and the bonds of sisterhood shine through the chaos. Meanwhile, a new member of the friendship group begins to stir the pot.

26 Feb

Allegiance – Season 2

Series. A rookie agent seeks to prove the innocent of her politician father while working in Surrey. Starring Supinder Wraich and Enrico Colantoni.

Pamela’s Cooking With Love – Season 1

Series. Pamela Anderson invites some of today’s most sought-after chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island. Together, they will prepare delicious plant-based meals to share with family and friends, at dinner parties beautifully styled by Pamela. Chefs including Nancy Silverton, Michael Solomonov, Andy Baraghani and Claudette Zepeda will join this culinary journey.