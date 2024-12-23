Binge: new shows streaming January 2025

Binge: new in January

1 Jan

Sidelined: The QB and Me

Film (2024). TikTok star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

2 Jan

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell

Documentary (2024). Go behind the scenes on the final episode – and back to the very beginning – with the cast of this UK classic. James Corden and Ruth Jones’s saga of a boy from Essex and a girl from Barry has become one of TV’s most adored comedies. As the cast assembles one last time, this documentary captures on-set moments and a special roundtable with the cast.

3 Jan

IF

Film (2024). A young girl starts seeing the imaginary friends adults have left behind as they grow up. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

4 Jan

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Film (2024). Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett set off on a dangerous mission to clear the name of their late police captain after he is linked to drug cartels. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

5 Jan

The Way Home – Season 3

Series. Three generations of women living together in Port Haven, a small farm town, start a journey none of them could have imagined. Starring Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

6 Jan

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

7 Jan

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Season 1

In this vibrant new series, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice switch sequins for Sicily, the island where Giovanni was born. Across three episodes they tour the island, ending up in Palermo. A tale of fun, sun and friendship.

10 Jan

The Pitt – Season 1

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline.

11 Jan

Taskmasterclass

A spinoff of the UK panel game show Taskmaster. This behind-the-scenes series is a compilation of moments from seasons 1 to 17, featuring insights and comedic commentary from host Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

14 Jan

My 600lb Life – Season 10

In this long-running anthology series, morbidly obese patients strive to lose weight through diet and gastric bypass surgery with the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan. This season is about the journey of Syreetah, a young woman struggling to trust the kindness of strangers, who must let her guard down to accept the surgeon’s help.

16 Jan

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

A premium, four-part docuseries from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and filmmaker Morgan Neville to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch show that has nurtured some of the biggest stars in American comedy. The series features more than 60 contributors and SNL alumni, diving into various aspects of the show. A must-watch for fans.

18 Jan

Despicable Me 4

Film (2024). Gru Jr. joins the family and seems to be keen on on tormenting his dad. Meanwhile, Gru faces a a new enemy, Maxime Le Mal, forcing the family to go on the run. Starring Steve Carell, Kristin Wiig and Pierre Coffin.

25 Jan

The Bikeriders

Film (2023). Kathy is drawn to Benny, a member of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club, but as the club embraces underworld violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to this fellow riders. Starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. Watch the trailer.

28 Jan

90-Day Fiance UK

90 Day Fiance UK Loved-up Brits and their long-distance partners have a limited time to see if it’s the real deal – or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call off the whole thing. Cultures clash and worlds collide as the couples put it all on the line for love.

30 Jan

Double the Money

Hosted by British actor and comedian Sue Perkins, Double the Money challenges pairs of business hopefuls from around the UK to turn £250 into £20k by doubling their money, again and again, using any money-making means they can think of – but without using the same idea twice.