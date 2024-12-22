Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (26 Dec)

Special. Get ready Gavin & Stacey fans: the long-awaited ‘Christmas special’ finale is being fast-tracked from the UK and will premiere on Boxing Day. All three seasons of the award-winning rom-com classic are available to binge from 4 December, so there’s time to catch up on the hilarious and heartwarming love story – which started in 2007 – before we get to see how it ends.

Watch the trailer.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (26 Dec)

Film (2024). It’s a clash of the movie titans as Godzilla and Kong engage in an epic battle while less impressive humans search for their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

The Garfield Movie (28 Dec)

Film (2024). Following Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson and Hannah Waddingham.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6 (30 Dec)

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television (30 Dec)

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.

Binge: recently added

Laid – Season 1 (19 Dec)

Laid. Image: Binge.

Series. When her former lovers start dying in unusual circumstances, Ruby (Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once) must go back through her sex timeline, with the help of her best friend, and confront her past in order to move forward.

This rom-com with a twist is based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name. Zosia Mamet also stars. Watch the trailer.

Dune: Part 2 (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

Bookie (13 Dec)

Bookie. Image: Binge.

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

How to Make Gravy (1 Dec)

How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

Bookworm (2 Dec)

Bookworm. Image: Rialto Distribution

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.