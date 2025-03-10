Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime, ABC iview, SBS and more

ABC iview: best new shows

Who’s Line Is It Anyway? Season 13 (10 March)

Series. The legendary improv format continues with host Aisha Tyler presenting the mix of hilarious games, incredible songs and audience interaction with much-loved trio Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering Season 11 (12 March)

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Series. The Weekly is the one show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously. You give us thirty minutes – we’ll give you the week.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 (12 March)

Series. Having given birth to Lasher in order to fulfil the prophecy, Rowan Mayfair is determined to use him to achieve her purpose as a healer. Sip is hellbent on taking Lasher from her. Their battle for control of him will lead back to the ancient stronghold of Donnelaith. Watch the trailer.

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Darby & Joan. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.

Unforgotten Season 6 (16 March)

Series. Back for its 6th series, Bishop Street detectives uncover the secrets of a disparate group of suspects linked to their latest cold case – a dismembered body found in marshland.

Boat Story (16 March)

2023 film. When two strangers discover a haul of illegal drugs on a washed-up boat, luck soon turns to misfortune as they become the targets of a vengeful mob boss, his hitman and the police.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

Memory Bites with Matt Moran (10 March)

Series. In this new series, the iconic chef and restaurateur transports beloved famous faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation.

The celebrated chef uses a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda,comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and iconic actress Danielle Cormack.

Cobra Season 3 (13 March)

Cobra Season 3. Image: SBS. Best new shows.

Series. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill.

Meanwhile, his home life is in turmoil, and his government is still reeling from a recent cyberwar. As the inquest into the events at the protest gets underway, the Prime Minister and his government begin to realise that all is not as it seems. And with his daughter Ellie (Holly Cattle, Santi) potentially embroiled with the group behind it all, his interest in the case isn’t purely political.

BritBox: best new shows

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors (10 March)

Series. A chance to pull back the musty but expensive curtains and have a sneaky peek at King Henry VIII’s royal palace on the Thames. This series features the people who look after the palace and its surrounds, as well as catering for its many tourist visitors.

Doc Martin – Season 10 (13 March)

Doc Martin Season 10. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Series. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play everybody’s favourite grumpy medic for the last time. At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP. This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning.

Starring Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Eileen Atkins and Ian McNeice. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: best new shows

Love is Blind: Sweden – Season 2 (13 March)

L ove is Blind: Sweden Season 2. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Series. A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Starring Jessica Almenäs.

The Electric State (14 March)

Electric State. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander.

Stan: best new shows

Ten Pound Poms – Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion (11 March)

Film (2023). In this biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz.

Long Bright River (13 March)

Long Bright River. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the New York Times bestselling novel bu Liz Moore, this eight-part series tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

When a series of murders begin, Mickey realises her personal history might be related to the case. ​

Happy Valley – Season 3 (16 March)

Series. We’re back in Yorkshire, England, for the continuation of this crime drama focusing on the life and work ups and downs of Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton.

Disney+: best new shows

Memes & Nightmares (15 March)

Memes & Nightmares. Image: Disney+. Best new shows.

Film (2024). When one of the most popular memes goes missing without a trace, it’s up to Josiah to solve a mystery that goes to the highest levels of the Association. NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms.

Prime Video: best new shows

The Wheel of Time – Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognsable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski.

F*** Marry Kill (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

Paramount+: best new shows

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party (12 March)

Music Documentary. The cult classic 80s film from Academy Award® winning director Cameron Crowe makes its return as newly remastered version nearly 40 years after its MTV debut.

A fun, candid, fast-paced and musically rich ride with one of America’s greatest rock & roll bands, a time capsule of the dawn of the MTV era and a rare, shining glimpse into Tom Petty’s lasting creative genius.

Asteroid City (15 March)

Asteroid City. Image: Paramount. Best new shows.

Film (2023). Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a junior Stargazer / Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright.

Binge: best new shows

Top Chef – Season 22 (14 March)

Canada is on show for this season of Top Chef, which brings together a new crop of chefs for the ultimate culinary showdown. Rising stars from the country’s diverse and vibrant culinary scenes, including Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island, will compete for the largest grand prize package in the show’s history – which includes a cool $250,000.

A Quiet Place: Day One (15 March)

A Quiet Place: Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Best new shows.

2024 film. As New York City is invaded by alien creatures who hunt by sound, a woman named Sam fights to survive with her cat. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (15 March)

2024 film. Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.

This Time Next Year (16 March)

2024 film. Minnie and Quinn were both born in London on New Year’s Day, in the same hospital, one minute apart. Thirty years later — and very different people — they find themselves thrown together again in the same city on New Year’s Eve.

AMC+/ Shudder: best new shows

The Gone Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 March)

Series. Having solved the case of a missing Irish couple, Detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is about to leave Mt Affinity and board a plane back home to Ireland, when he discovers that Irish journalist Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) has gone missing. He pairs up once more with Kiwi Detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe), who leads a desperate search for Aileen.

When it appears that Aileen went missing while chasing a lead on the town’s historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse, with the ‘Goatman’ who is back and more dangerous than ever.

Love After Lockup Season 1 – AMC+ (13 March)

Love After Lockup. Image: AMC+. Best new shows.

Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’, including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

The newly free ex-cons are lucky enough to walk into the open arms of their loved one but will also deal with the difficulties of reentry; including temptations in the outside world, rules and regulations due to parole, difficulties of job hunting with a rap sheet, and of course judgement from family and friends.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Dope Thief (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This crime drama is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig.