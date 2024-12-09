Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime and m

Best new shows this week

Netflix: best new shows

Queer Eye – Season 9 (11 Dec)

Series. The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip. Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown. Watch the trailer.

Dune: Part Two (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new shows.

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …

No Good Deed (12 Dec)

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

Carry-On (13 Dec)

Film (2024). An airport security agent races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson.

AMC+ & Shudder: best new shows

Annika – Season 1, AMC+ & Acorn (9 Dec)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland. In her team is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

Just Joe Bob, Shudder & AMC+ (13 Dec)

Just Joe Bob. Image: Shudder. Best new shows.

Series. All the rants, raves and reviews you can handle … without the movies. Gather ‘round with Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy for segments and commentary from Seasons 4 and 5 of The Last Drive-In, along with specials: Ghoultide Get-Together, Creepy Christmas, Haunted Halloween Hangout, Heartbreak Trailer Park, Helloween, Very Violent Valentine, Vicious Vegas Valentine and A Tribute to Roger Corman.

Joe Bob Christmas Carnage, Shudder & AMC+ (15 December)

Shudder Orginal. Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host a holiday horror flick featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney.

Stan: best new shows

iversal Basic Guys (9 Dec)

Series. Created by brothers Adam and Craig Malamut, Universal Basic Guys follows two brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Mandy (10 Dec)

Film (2018). A couple living in a forest have their lives shattered by a hippy cult, sending the man into a rampage of vengeance. Starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

Born to Spy – Season 1 (11 Dec)

Series. A couple of bored siblings long for adventure, and get it in spades when their parents mysteriously disappear. Starring Hannah Kim and Ocean Lim.

Death Wish (12 Dec)

Film (2018). A trauma surgeon goes from being a long-time lifesaver to a man hellbent on vigilante justice following an attack on his family. Starring Bruce Willis and Elisabeth Shue.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (14 Dec)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new shows.

Film (2023). When he says the magic word – Shazam! – teenager Billy Batson becomes an adult superhero. Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.

Man On Wire (15 Dec)

Film (2008). Documentary charting fanmed tightrope artist Philippe Petit’s illegal high-wire routine between New York City’s World Trade Center’s twin towers in 1974. Starring Philippe Petit.

BritBox: best new shows

Judge John Deed – Seasons 1–5 (13 Dec)

Series. In this crime drama, a high court judge takes it upon himself to seek real justice in the cases he’s faced with. Starring Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove and Barbara Thorn.

Brief Encounters – Season 1 (14 Dec)

Series. It’s the early 1980s and four women become Ann Summers saleswomen, changing the loves of everyone around them. Starring Sophie Rundle, Angela Griffin and Sharon Rooney.

Annika – Season 2 (15 Dec)

Series. DI Annika Strandhed is in charge of the Marine Homicide Unit and has to solve murders in and around Scottish waters, with a bit of dark wit thrown in. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: best new shows

Gardening Australia Christmas Special (13 Dec)

Special. Millie explores a hedge maze, Clarence goes to a koala hospital, Sophie makes Christmas gifts for growing, Hannah tours a farm with a holistic approach, and we meet an elder sharing her knowledge of a special WA plant.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

Dangerous Liaisons (11 Dec)

Film. In 18th century France, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont play a dangerous game of seduction. Based on the play by Christopher Hampton and adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos. Starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Uma Thurman.

Vienna Blood – Season 2 (12 Dec)

Vienna Blood. Image: SBS On Demand. Best new shows.

Series. Crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt return. It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Watch the trailer.

Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer (Seasons 1–3 are available on SBS On Demand).

Sammy By Sammy: My Tale of the 60s (13 Dec)

Documentary. An in-depth look at the ten most singular years in the life of the legendary performer Sammy Davis Jnr. From 1957 to 1968, he was both at the height of the star system and confronted with a violently racist and segregated America.

We discover the five pillars that defined his career, and his intimate life, in the pursuit of his dream during this tumultuous decade. This captivating documentary delves into the triumphs and trials of a legendary performer navigating stardom amid the turbulence of a racially divided America.

A League of their Own: Mexican Road Trip (13 Dec)

Series. A League of Their Own is back and this year the teams are heading to the beautiful country of Mexico. Our team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott will be going head-to-head in a series of epic sporting challenges. Joining them along the way are teammates Micah Richards, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam.

Magical Train Journeys in Switzerland (14 Dec)

Series. Thousands of kilometres of rails with countless tunnels and spectacular viaducts wind through Switzerland’s most fascinating landscapes. From vineyards to lakes, to the most beautiful alpine valleys, travellers are offered breathtaking panoramas from train windows and wondrous insights into the country and its people.

Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter (14 Dec)

Series. Through a revolving door of directors, an assortment of magical creatures, increasing demand for visual effects, and a cast that is growing up, the Harry Potter series fascinated audiences. Get behind the wand with the people who made the magic happen.

Prime Video: best new shows

Longlegs (10 Dec)

Film (2024). In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Secret Level (10 Dec)

Series. A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

The series showcases a star-studded cast, from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves to Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison and more. Watch the trailer.

Bandish Bandits – Season 2 (13 Dec)

Bandish Bandits Season 2. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Series. The new season of the musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

Radhe and Tamanna now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy and brings in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self. Starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha,and Rajesh Tailang.

Christmas in the Spotlight (14 Dec)

Film (2024). A famous singer and a football star begin dating, but their budding romance faces intense public scrutiny, forcing them to decide if their connection is real or merely a publicity stunt by the end of the Christmas season. Starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, David Pinard and Haley Kalil.

Paramount+: best new shows

Book Club: The Next Chapter (9 Dec)

Bookclub: The Next Chapter. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+. Best new shows.

Film (2023 ). Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails, and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda.

Isle of MTV Malta 2024 (11 Dec)

Music concert special. MTV returns to Malta’s historic Il-Fosos Square to stage the annual Isle of MTV Malta festival. The show features performances from a supercharged line-up of headline acts including international stars Nelly Furtado, RAYE and DJ Snake, plus appearances from local musicians Klinsmann and Sarah Bonnici.

Binge: best new shows

Call Me Ted (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and legacy of 86-year-old media mogul Ted Turner, this six-part documentary series is a fascinating glimpse into the revolutionary mind behind CNN and the 24-hour news cycle. The series spans from Turner’s childhood, through his visionary career, personal ups and downs, philanthropy and his later years. His children feature in on-camera interviews, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

I Kissed a Girl – Season 1 (12 Dec)

Series. Dannii Minogue plays cupid to 10 single ladies from the UK, under the Italian sun. Celebrating queer love, this dating show is loud, proud and starts with a kiss – with the newly matched couples putting their chemistry to the test as soon as they meet. Will first impressions make or break?

Dune: Part 2 (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Best new shows.

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

Bookie (13 Dec)

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Wonder Pets: In the City (13 Dec)

Wonder Pets: In the City. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Eva the Owlet (‘Eva’s Moon Wish’) (13 Dec)

Holiday special – kids and family series. This holiday special episode sees Treetopington celebrate a special holiday, and Eva help a lost oriole look for his family – as Eva learns the true meaning of community.

Eva the Owlet is an animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.

Disney+: best new shows

Sugarcane (10 Dec)

Documentary. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada. The national outcry that followed sparked similar searches across North America, bringing to light the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools.

Dream Productions (11 Dec)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+. Best new shows.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (11 Dec)

Series. Exploring the life and death of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia whose murder went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Elton John: Never Too Late (13 Dec)

Elton John: Never Too Late. Image: Disney+ Best new shows.

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.

Invisible (13 Dec)

Series. inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy suffers severe PTSD following a terrible accident, and receives guidance from a psychologist, to whom he admits he has the power of invisibility.