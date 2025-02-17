Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, iview, BritBox, AMC, Stan, SBS, Binge, Apple and more

New shows this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Zero Day (20 Feb)

Zero Day. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

Good Cop/Bad Cop (20 Feb)

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan. New shows.

Series. Good Cop/Bad Cop follows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force as they contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. Watch the trailer.

Fargo Season 5 (21 Feb)

Series. Season 5 of the American anthology crime drama comedy. It’s 2019 and Dot – who on the surface is a typical Midwestern housewife in Minnesota – lands herself in trouble when elements of her mysterious past come back to bite.

Starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Watch the tr

AMC+/ Shudder: new shows streaming

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (17 Feb)

Series. Based on the crime novel series by author Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) to solve crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices.

This season, DCI Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a vicious inheritance dispute, the killing of a puzzle-book author, a pet detective’s death and a string of grisly murders. Watch the trailer.

Little Bites (Shudder & AMC+) (21 Feb)

Film (2025). Little Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Terrifier 3), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff).

Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.

BritBox: new shows streaming

025 EE British Academy Film Awards (16 Feb/ 19 Feb: Australia)

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards. Image: BritBox. New shows.

Special. The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant, direct from Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards are renowned for playing to an impressive line-up of stars and are regarded as an important indicator of the frontrunners for the Academy Awards.

Expect amazing performances, A-list interviews, and awards, all taking place in front of a star-studded audience at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall. Livestream on 16 Feb. Australia: Red Carpet highlights and Awards Ceremony hosted by David Tennant on-demand from 9.30am AEDT on Monday 19 Feb.

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox. New shows.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Reacher – Season 3 (20 Feb)

Reacher – Season 3. Prime Video. New shows.

Series. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in Season 3 Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

The Role of a Lifetime (18 Feb)

The Role of a Lifetime. Image: ABC iview. New shows.

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller, and starring Kate Ritchieand Nazeem Hussain. Watch the trailer.

Double Parked – Season 2 (18 Feb)

Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning face

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Prisoner (18 Feb)

Series. Set over three months, a worn-down Danish prison is threatened with closure unless they can correct the bad press, violence and drug trade commandeering its reputation. Four of the prison officers – Sammi, Henrik, Miriam, and Gert – are tasked with making this change happen. But outside the prison walls, their lives are filled with conflict, secrets, and loneliness. Can they bring peace to their personal and professional lives?

Dark Side of Reality TV (18 Feb)

Series. Venture deep into the outrageous and often disturbing world of reality television, and the shows that helped redefine entertainment in the 21st century. With interviews from both legends of the genre and industry insiders.

James May: Our Man In Italy (21 Feb)

James May: Our Man In Italy. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. James May is travelling the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries: Italy. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops. Watch the trailer.

If You Are The One – Season 15 (21 Feb)

Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earned itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Smurfs – Season 3 (19 Feb)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, Season 3 introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

Gogglebox – Season 21 (20 Feb)

Gogglebox Australia. Image: Paramount+/ TEN. New shows.

Series. Australia’s leading armchair critics, will laugh, gasp, scream and cry their way through the latest TV hits, delivering their hilarious opinions on the shows that have everyone talking.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight-knit family of four, The Daltons.

1923 – Season 2 (23 Feb)

1923. Image: Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+. Streaming February 2025. New shows.

Series. A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren). Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Surface – Season 2 (21 Feb)

Surface Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Watch the trailer.

Onside: Major League Soccer (21 Feb)

Docuseries. This series goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, it explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable.

Binge: new shows streaming

The White Lotus – Season 3 (17 Feb)

White Lotus Season 3. Image: Binge. New shows.

Series. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series returns with a whole new host of characters, secrets and hijinks – this time set within an exclusive Thai resort over the course of a week. Season three’s ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Watch the trailer.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 12 (17 Feb)

Series. It’s Season 12 of the weekly satire program hosted by John Oliver.

Grimsburg – Season 2 (17 Feb)

Series. The return of the adult animation series in which the detective Marvin Flute tries to crack the puzzling mystery of his family. Starring John Hamm and Rachel Dratch.

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (18 Feb)

Rob and Ryan’s Grand Tour. Image: BBC/Rex TV/Zinc/Lana Salah. Streaming on Binge. New shows.

Series. In this entertaining new series, British TV personalities Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark are setting off on a Grand Tour – an odyssey for eighteenth-century aristocrats to become educated gentlemen. The good friends will follow in the footsteps of Romantic poet Lord Byron, exactly 200 years after his death, soaking up the art, history and culture of Venice, Florence and Rome.

I Kissed a Boy – Season 1 (20 Feb)

Series. The UK’s first-ever gay dating show, with pop icon Dannii Minogue playing cupid. Ten single guys are invited to stay in a beautiful country house in sun-soaked Italy, but before the summer of love starts, they are matched up based on what they want in a partner. Then they get to meet for the first time… starting with a kiss.

Puppy Bowl XXI (23 Feb)

Rescue puppies compete in the cutest contest of the year, the annual Puppy Bowl – created to raise awareness of adopting pets from shelters and rescuing abandoned animals. For th

Disney+: new shows streaming

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+. New shows.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

Harlem Ice (20 Feb)

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

A Thousand Blows (21 Feb)

A Thousand Blows. Image: Hulu/ Disney+. New shows.

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.