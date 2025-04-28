Best new shows streaming this week on Max, BritBox, Stan, Netflix, Paramount+, Shudder, Prime and more

Max: new this week

The Soul of America (28 April)

Documentary (2020). Examining the present-day political reality of the USA through the historical challenges of the past. Starring George Takei, Ronald Reagan and Jon Stewart.

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max . New to streaming this week.

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 May)

Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabs and murders his landlord, claiming to be under demonic possession while Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and try to prove his innocence.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (4 May)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D C Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and noted “closer” Esau McGraw.

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix . New to streaming this week.

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Race 2025 (27 April)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Race. Image: SBS On Demand. New to streaming this week.

Live at 8.30pm AEST. Men’s Race (Sunday, 27 April at 8.30pm AEST) The 2025 Liege-Bastogne-Liege will be a fierce showdown through the Ardennes, with top riders battling on steep climbs and unpredictable conditions for cycling’s prestigious one-day title. Women’s Race (Monday, 28 April at 12.55am AEST) The 2025 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Women’s race will challenge top riders on the tough Ardennes climbs, with fierce competition and unpredictable weather in this iconic one-day classic.

De Gaulle vs Churchill: Memories of War (27 April)

Documentary. As soon as the Second World War was over, Winston Churchill and General de Gaulle found themselves again on a battlefield – that of memory. They wrote their war memoirs separately, but fully aware that the other was writing theirs at the same time, becoming a duel of memorialists. This documentary sheds new light on De Gaulle and Churchill as writers and two statesmen who left their mark on the 20th century at one of its most tragic moments.

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home (28 April)

Eight-part series. A warm, personal journey through food, culture, and family, as Grasby explores what it means to be a second-generation Australian embracing both her Thai and Australian heritage. Set against the laid-back charm of life in Noosa, each episode blends heartfelt storytelling with delicious home cooking.

Guy Martin: Arctic Warrior (29 April)

Two-part docuseries. A two-part documentary series about how the Royal Marines train in Norway. Guy Martin will experience a week at Camp Viking and participate in a number of exercises that demonstrate the capability of the commandos as they learn to operate in the High North.

Just One Thing With Michael Mosley (30 April)

Two-part docuseries. The late Dr. Michael Mosley (Vale 1957 – 2024) reveals how small changes can have a big impact on your wellbeing. If you were going to do just one thing to improve your health, what would it be? Science journalist Michael Mosley shares simple tips that could make you happier and healthier.

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin (1 May)

Four-part docuseries. 80 years on from the fall of Nazi Germany, we experience the liberation of Western Europe through modern eyes. Unrivalled restoration and expert colourisation of the surviving archive transports us into an emotional and hard-hitting story that balances heroism and tragedy, hope and despair, and exposes the reality of warfare conducted with a ferocity that left no-one untouched, or unchanged.

24 Hours That Changed The World: The End of the Third Reich (2 May)

Documentary. Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan that marked the end of the Second World War, this series focuses on the 24 hours leading to the surrender announcements. Utilising a countdown clock to drive newly colourised archive footage, expert interviews and high-end dramatic reconstruction, discover these little-known but defining moments of World War II.

The Push: Scotland’s Murder on the Cliff (3 May)

Three-part docuseries. A gripping documentary series following a British murder trial. A husband stands accused of pushing his wife to her death. The series allows viewers to experience the courtroom drama firsthand. Did she fall or was she pushed?

Depravity (30 April)

Depravity. Image: Paramount+. New to streaming this week.

Film (2024). When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbour is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art.

But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer or become his next victim. Watch the trailer.

The List Season 1 (1 May)

Series. Jack and Falcon, comedic masterminds from The Inspired Unemployed, are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List … and they have no idea what’s coming next.

These two legends are on a mission to complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 (2 May)

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1. Image: Paramount+. New to streaming this week.

Series. Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

As whispers of scandal spread, Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This gripping four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (4 May)

Conventional wisdom says that music superstar Diddy is guilty, but his legal team is mounting a strong defence. This new special looks at whether Diddy’s defence team will be able to clear his name and get him off the hook.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+ . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun. Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens. Special guests this season include Ben Feldman (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Kevin Rahm (Mad Men), Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kate Flannery (The Office), Joel McHale (Spy Kids 4), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds Evolution), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) and Annabeth Gish (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

Father Brown Season 12 (1 May)

Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox. New to streaming this week.

Series. The quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

There’s medieval murder at a battle re-enactment, a new nemesis lurking in the shadows and an old one who’s not quite as we remember him. And there are wedding bells for Chief Inspector Sullivan – until the secret is out that he’s not the real sleuth of the parish.

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

Beyblade X (1 May)

Beyblade X. Image: Disney+ . New to streaming this week.

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Luckily for him, a chance encounter with former champion Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias ‘Blader X’ and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen (USA) vs Figueiredo (BRA) (4 May)

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen versus Figueiredo (also known as UFC on ESPN 67 and UFC on ESPN+ 114) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on 3 May 2025 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (4 May)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+. New to streaming this week.

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Watch the trailer for Disney+’s Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (4 May)

A documentary that looks at the Disney theme park attraction based on the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (4 May)

The making of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. The docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explores the creative process behind the attraction and the Imagineers who brought it to life.

The Piano – Season 1 (4 May)

Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac – Season 1 (4 May)

The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.