Best new shows streaming November 2024: Netflix, AMC, BritBox, Stan, ABC iview, Amazon Prime, SBS, Disney and more …

1 Nov: new shows streaming

Drag Race Down Under – Season 4 (Stan)

Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan.

Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

Borderlands (Prime Video)

Borderlands. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

Doc of Chucky (AMC+ & Shudder)

Documentary. The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

Music by John Williams (Disney+)

Documentary. His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history. Watch the trailer.

Endurance (Disney+)

Documentary. Maritime Heritage Trust locates Shackleton’s shipwrecked Endurance near Antarctica in 1915. Shackleton and 27 crew survive incredible journey to South Georgia to seek rescue after ship sinks, showcasing human resilience against all odds.

Super Happy Magic Forest – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. Five brave heroes – a faun, a unicorn, a gnome, a fairy and a mushroom battle villains, share journeys, and have a jolly good time along the way as they learn how to be true heroes and be the best questers ever.

Homeland – Seasons 1–8 (SBS On Demand)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, conducts an unauthorised operation in Iraq and is reassigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Centre in Langley, Virginia. Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant who had been reported as missing in action since 2003, is rescued from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir.

Brody is heralded as a war hero, but Carrie comes to suspect that he is planning a terrorist attack against the United States. This multi-Emmy award-winning series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin.

3 Nov: new shows streaming

Bribe, Inc. (Stan)

Bribe, Inc. Image: Stan.

Documentary. Directed by Peter Klein, and produced by Calyn Shaw, the feature-length Stan Original Documentary Bribe, Inc. chronicles award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history.

The case came to light after McKenzie helped break open bribery allegations at Australian engineering giant Leighton Holdings (now CIMC). Leighton executives David Savage and Russell Waugh will soon appear in court defending foreign bribery charges, which relate to revelations from those implicated in the schemes detailed in Revealed: Bribe, Inc.

Tokyo Vice – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Tokyo Vice – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Watch the trailer.

4 Nov: new shows streaming

19-2 – Seasons 1–4 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

19-2 – Seasons 1–4. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. This award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso.

5 Nov: new shows streaming

My King Charles (BritBox)

My King Charles. Image: BritBox/ Anwar Hussein.

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Paramount+)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. Watch the trailer.

The Zelensky Story (SBS On Demand)

Series. With unique access to Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska and their inner circle, this is the extraordinary journey of a comedian who played the president in a hit TV show and then became the real president of his country. When fiction becomes reality, Zelensky undergoes a brutal initiation into the world of power-politics during meetings with Trump and Putin.

As the drumbeat of war grows louder, Zelensky faces questions about how prepared Ukraine is for war. The former entertainer then leads his country during a full-scale invasion, as he and his wife open up about living through it. Three episodes, weekly.

6 Nov: new shows streaming

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special (AMC+)

Documentary. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. Two people got kidnapped. One lost his penis. No one got any money. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

The Jury: Death on a Staircase (SBS On Demand)

The Jury: Death on the Staircase. Image: SBS On Demand.

What would you do if someone’s life was in your hands? In an Australian first, SBS Original The Jury: Death on the Staircase takes inspiration from a smash-hit format from Channel 4 in the UK to provide insight and analysis on how juries work. Trial by jury has been described as one of the most ‘venerated and venerable’ aspects of our justice system, but is it?

Gangnam B-Side (Disney+)

Series. In Gangnam, Seoul, Jae-Hee knows a secret about a series of disappearances but then vanishes herself. Detective Kang, outlaw Yoon, and Prosecutor Min pursue the truth for their own reasons. Starring Stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Ha Yoon-kyung.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Series. This popular animated show makes a splash with Season 3. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season features 18 half-hour episodes and four hour-long musical specials following Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more.

USA Votes – Election Day (ABC iview)

Special. Who will win the race for the White House? Will Donald Trump win a second term, or will Kamala Harris become the USA’s first female president? Witness history in the making with comprehensive coverage from ABC News.

7 Nov: new shows streaming

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (Netflix)

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

Series. This series fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon.

My Old Ass (Prime Video)

My Old Ass. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realises she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Starring Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of My Old Ass:

‘Although her screentime is scattered throughout the film, Plaza shines with her trademark deadpan delivery. Following the incident, the Elliots discover they can converse over text and phone call, and older Elliot continues to give advice and share titbits from the future (a retreat run by Penelope Disick, among other things). But it’s following a sudden plot reveal that Plaza carries heavier moments with gravitas and emotional weight.’ Read more …

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson (Netflix)

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson. Image: Netflix.

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on 16 November. Starring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Ridley – Season 2 (BritBox)

Ridley Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

8 Nov: new shows streaming

Mr Turner (BritBox)

Mr Turner. Image: BritBox.

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Paramount+)

Film (2023). Following a U.S. Naval First Officer standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardising the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund and Lewis Pullman.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (Paramount+)

Film (2024). Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows ChineseAmerican teenager Tom Lee, whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Starring Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

Black Cab (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realise the driver has no intention of taking them home.

Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims? Starring Nick Frost.

Shetland – Season 8 (ABC iview)

Shetland – Season 8. Image: ABC iview.

A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder teams up with Tosh on a case that will test their fragile, new partnership. Starring Ahsley Jensen. Watch the trailer.

9 Nov: new shows streaming

Arcane – Season 2 (Netflix)

Series. Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and Brett Tucker.

Live at The Malthouse – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. Taking place in one of Melbourne’s most iconic theatres, the Live At The Malthouse Standup Series showcases some of Australia’s best comedians in their hilarious individual stand-up specials.

11 Nov: new shows streaming

Yellowstone – Season 5, Part 2 (Stan)

Yellowstone. Image: Stan.

Series. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and America’s first national park. ​

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Watch the trailer.

2024 MTV EMAs (Paramount+)

Music special. Now in its 30th year, music’s biggest global celebration will be staged for the first time in Manchester’s Co-op Live, marking its epic return to the UK. Taking place in Manchester on Sunday, 10 November and hosted by global superstar Rita Ora, the 2024 MTV EMAs features a line-up of performances from global artists including Benson Boone, Raye, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims and The Warning.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will also be broadcast on Monday, 11 November on 10 Peach Comedy at 8.30pm and 10 at 11.10pm.

The Space Shuttle that Fell to Earth (ABC iview)

Series. In 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia breaks apart in the skies above America. Astronauts’ families and NASA staff share personal stories of the launch, unfolding disaster and fallout.

12 Nov: new shows streaming

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Prime Video)

Series. This three-part series recounts the case and investigation of the drowning of school teacher Laura Letts-Beckett in icy-cold water while on a fishing vacation in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The only witness to the mysterious accident is her husband – a larger-than-life former New Zealand city councillor named Peter Beckett.

A year later, her husband is arrested and charged with murder. Amid conflicting opinions and swirling suspicions, more shocking allegations of murder are made against a paranoid Peter who is locked in the fight of his life.

What unfolds after his arrest is almost unbelievable. Was it a death shrouded in mystery, or was it something more sinister? This gripping true-crime story takes viewers on a journey around the world and back.

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5 (BritBox)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shento and Samuel West.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (ABC iview)

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line. Image: Andrzej Liguz. Streaming on ABC iview.



Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line chronicles the extraordinary journey of the iconic Australian rock band from their humble beginnings on the northern beaches of Sydney to becoming global advocates for social and environmental change. Watch the trailer.

13 Nov: new shows streaming

Sprint – Season 2 (Netflix)

Series. Fuelled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Bad Sisters – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters S2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

The Smurfs – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, season three of The Smurfs introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

14 Nov: new shows streaming

Cross (Prime Video)

Cross. Image: Prime Video.

Cross Series. This crime thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill. Watch the trailer.

FX’s Say Nothing (Disney+)

Series. FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Starring Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Anthony Boyle.

My Brilliant Friend – Season 4 (SBS On Demand)

My Brilliant Friend. Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This fourth season delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel, and her tumultuous relationship with Nino.

She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient to Pietro’s parents. Amid motherhood and career demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighbourhood. They must now navigate new and formidable challenges – clashing, confronting, and supporting each other along the way.

Secrets of the Zoo (ABC iview)

Series. The series that provides unprecedented access to one of the nation’s largest and most popular zoos… The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

15 Nov: new shows streaming

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

Silo – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Silo Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 introduces a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, as it continues the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Juliette is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash.

The Braxtons (AMC+)

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+.

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

Deb’s House (AMC+)

Series. Famed music mogul DebAntney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom.

Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s ‘chosen one’.

The Creep Tapes (AMC+ & Shudder)

The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life.

Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behaviour and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

An Almost Christmas Story

An Almost Christmas Story. Image: Disney+.

Animated film (2024). Moon, a curious young owl, finds herself trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on an adventure. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher and Jim Gaffigan.

16 Nov: new shows streaming

Countdown – 50 Years On (ABC iview)

At 6:30pm Friday 8 November 1974, Countdown burst into loungerooms all over the nation and set the music scene on fire. 50 years on, the ABC is inviting you back to the party to celebrate show that became a global phenomenon.

18 Nov: new shows streaming

HIP – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

HIP – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot.

Landman – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Landman – Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore.

Vida the Vet – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. Ten-year-old Vida cares for woodland creatures that live just outside her home, from a fox with an itchy paw to a turtle with a tummy ache to a tiger with a sore tooth, she’ll have you feeling better, in one, two, three!

19 Nov: new shows streaming

Interior Chinatown (Disney+)

Interior Chinatown. Image: Disney+.

Series. Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story.

When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight. Starring Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng.

Headliners (ABC iview)

Series. Celebrating music and inclusion, this documentary series sees Australian rock royalty mentor musicians with disability to become must-see performers at an iconic sold-out music festival.

Solar System with Brian Cox (ABC iview)

Professor Brian Cox takes us on a voyage across the Solar System revealing new discoveries, spectacular wonders and mysterious phenomena on the worlds that orbit the sun.

20 Nov: new shows streaming

ARIA Awards 2024 (Stan)

Special event. Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 2024 ARIA Awards showcase the achievements of our homegrown superstars over the past year. Bringing together Australia’s biggest artists dominating the global music scene, alongside our most exciting up-and-coming talent, the Awards will celebrate and recognise an exceptional year of local music.

The 2024 ARIA Awards will premiere live 5pm AEDT, 20 Nov, on Stan. The full show will also be available on demand on Stan following the official live stream.

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (Paramount+)

Series. The landmark 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with all new episodes. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom and join us for more underwater adventures with all your favourite sea friends.

The French Montana Story (Paramount+)

Documentary. Chronicling the unlikely rise of Moroccan born, diamond-selling recording artist French Montana as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute. The film spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream; it is a timeless hero’s journey with a modern day, hip-hop twist.

21 Nov: new shows streaming

Nugget is Dead (Stan)

Nugget is Dead. Image: Stan.

Film (2024). When beloved family dog, Nugget, falls sick over Christmas, Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) must abandon her very elegant holiday plans with her boyfriend’s family, and return instead to her small coastal hometown to confront the chaos of her own … less elegant family. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them.

Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story is the debut feature for writers and lead cast Vic Zerbst (The Feed) and Jenna Owen (The Feed) who star alongside Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Damien Garvey (Rake), Mandy McElhinney (Love Child), ​and Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom).

CMA Awards (Stan)

Special event. Lainey Wilson will join Luke Bryan, and Peyton Manning to host 2024’s The 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards. The 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards will premiere live from Nashville on November 21 from 12PM AEDT, only on Stan.

Cruel Intentions (Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This adaptation takes place at an elite Washington D.C. college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States. Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith and Sara Silva.

The Steeltown Murders (SBS On Demand)

Series. Based on real life events. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, The Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost thirty years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of two different time periods, the series is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on and asks if justice can ever truly be found. Starring Phil Glenister and Steffan Rhodri.

Spy/Master (SBS On Demand)

Spy/Master. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Set during the height of the Cold War, Spy/Master covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu,, the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. But Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is blown.

With only one shot at staying alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to the United States. Helped by an undercover Stasi agent and former flame, and an up-and-coming CIA agent, Godeanu must elude the KGB and his own country’s spooks, fully aware that his defection is putting his family back home in mortal danger. Starring Alec Secăreanu, Svenja Jung and Parker Sawyers.

22 Nov: new shows streaming

Joy (Netflix)

Joy. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024) Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the ’60s and ’70s and their struggle to develop IVF – against all odds. Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson, Lilah Richcreek Estrada.

Spellbound (Netflix)

Film (2024). When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late. Starring Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman.

The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

The Piano Lesson. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins.

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil (Prime Video)

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Pimpinero takes audiences on an intense, emotional journey, following three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra), and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – as they descend into the intrigue, corruption and moral chaos of organised crime.

Alongside them is Diana (Laura Osma), a resilient and rebellious young woman on her own quest for truth. The pervasive smell of gasoline serves as a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere, where ignited fires lead to irreversible consequences.

Written and directed by Andrés Baiz, Starring Alberto Guerra, Alejandro Speitzer, Laura Osma and Juanes.

The Bay – Seasons 3 & 4 (BritBox)

The Bay. Image: BritBox.

Series. Follow Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, the area’s newest officer, as she’s thrown into navigating the increasingly complex challenges of her new job in the gritty, northern UK coastal town of Morecambe.

From a gripping missing-persons case to a murder case that unsettles the quaint town, the plot quickly escalates into a darker investigation, with untold secrets that plague the community. Starring Marsha Thomason and Barry Sloane.

Blitz (Apple TV+)

Blitz. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Directed by Steve McQueen, Blitz follows the epic journey of George, a nine-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother, Rita, sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mum and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

McQueen reunites with production designer Adam Stockhausen, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and composer Hans Zimmer, with cinematographer Yorick Le Saux and makeup designer Naomi Donne. Starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Weller. Watch the trailer.

Bread & Roses (Apple TV+)

Documentary. This film offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. It follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight. The film is produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi with Sahra Mani, alongside executive producers Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi. Watch the trailer.

Rita (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). While fleeing a neglectful household, 13-year-old Rita is placed in an oppressive state-run orphanage. Rita’s arrival provides a glimmer of hope to the girls inside, who share a prophecy that an angel will appear to release them.

Encouraged by one another, the girls plan an escape to claim their freedom and expose the orphanage’s abuses of power. Based on the true story behind one of Guatemala’s most harrowing tragedies, Rita shines a light on the orphans whose fight for survival inspired a nationwide outcry for justice and reform.

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Film (2024)/ Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby.

The Loud House – Season 8 (Paramount+)

Series. The Louds are back! Sit back for a brand-new season of hit animated comedy series The Loud House. The Loud House follows middle schooler Lincoln Loud as he goes on adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend Clyde McBride, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters.

25 Nov: new shows streaming

Midsomer Murders – Season 23 (BritBox)

Series. And … we’re back with everyone’s favourite veteran Chief Inspector and his young colleague as they investigate (even more) murders in and around Midsomer County. In episode 1 of Season 23, a survivalist is found murdered in his bombproof shelter, unraveling a dark conspiracy that shows how far people will go to escape the end of the world. Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark and Barry Jackson.

The Grey Man (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

The Grey Man. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Film (2022). Based on the Andy McNab novel, the story of Kevin Dodds, a browbeaten deputy bank manager who eventually fights back, giving his wife the perfect anniversary present and exacting mild revenge on his tyrannical boss at the same time. Starring Daniel Ryan and Olivia Colman.

Play School: Interesting Insects (ABC iview)

Things that buzz, creep, crawl and fly are joining Play School…get ready for Play School: Interesting Insects! Discover all kinds of insects: colourful and camouflaging; fast and slow; wet and dry; noisy and quiet; and daytime and nighttime insects.

27 Nov: new shows streaming

Our Little Secret (Netflix)

Our Little Secret. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof – while hiding their romantic history. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny.

Hamsters Of Hamsterdale – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. Introducing the creator-driven brand-new 2D animated preschool series – Eight-year-old Harry is the proud owner of a crew of hamsters and the builder of their detailed and expansive tubed home. Little does Harry know that his furry friends are constantly watching him, believing that Harry is their King and they are his heroic protectors.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Things are getting even LOUDER, with all new episodes of hit live-action series The Really Loud House. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more.

The Really Loud House is based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House and following the success of the hit live-action movies A Loud House Christmas and A Really Haunted Loud House.

Frenchie Shore – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. Following in the footsteps of hit reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore and Georgie Shore, the ten biggest partygoers in France, chosen for their extravagance, temperament and eccentric lifestyle, will spend a memorable vacation in a luxurious villa in Cap d’Agde, where anything can happen. Plus catch all new episodes of Aussie Shore, streaming now.

29 Nov

Civil War (Prime Video)

Film (2024). A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Directed by Alex Garland. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny.

Mothering Sunday (BritBox)

Mothering Sunday. Image: BritBox.

Film (2021). A maidservant for the Niven family, Jane Fairchild, doesn’t quite know how to react when she receives an invitation to spend the day with her wealthy neighbour, Paul Sheringham. Directed by Eva Husson. Starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman. Watch the trailer.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus states that:

Mothering Sunday works at a frustratingly chilly remove, but involving performances and solid overall craft mean it’s rarely less than engaging.

Out Come the Wolves (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). Retired hunter Sophie invites her fellow hunter and childhood best friend Kyle to her family’s secluded cabin deep in the woods. There, she plans for Kyle to meet and teach her fiancé Nolan how to hunt for an article he’s writing and to share the news of their engagement.

Tensions flare between Kyle and Nolan over their shared history with Sophie, escalating during the hunt that goes awry when they are ambushed by a vicious pack of territorial wolves. As alliances fracture under the pressure of survival, Sophie is forced to rely on her long-abandoned hunting prowess to face the deadly predators and save the one closest to her heart.

29 Nov

Beatles ’64

Beatles '64. Image: Disney+.

Documentary/ The impact of the Beatles’ first trip to the United States is well known: their lightning bolt rise up the charts, battalions of screaming teenage girls and a record-breaking performance on Ed Sullivan, witnessed by 73 million people. Beatles ’64 tells a more intimate story.

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. The film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage filmed by pioneering documentarians David and Albert Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K.

Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed by the band’s music, illuminate this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today.

30 Nov: new shows streaming

The Agency – Season 1 (Paramount+)

The Agency – Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

His career, real identity and mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Katherine Waterston. Watch the trailer.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

A Man on the Inside. Image: Netflix.

(No date yet – but in November). Series. A widowed professor gets a surprising new lease on life when a private detective hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson and Lilah Richcreek Estrada.