Best new Australian films out this month

This March there are six great new Australian films out in cinemas: from Every Little Thing to Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee, here are the details on them all.

Every Little Thing (6 March)

Every Little Thing still. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

Watch the trailer for Every Little Thing

Amid the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Director: Sally Aitken

Cast: Terry Masear

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93 mins

My Melbourne (6 March)

The cast of My Melbourne: Ryanna Lawson, Setara Amira, Arushi Sharma, and Arka Das. Image supplied. New Australian Films

An anthology of four diverse stories about identity and belonging.

Watch the trailer for My Melbourne

Director: Kabir Khan, Arif Ali, Rima Das, Rahul Vohra, Onir

Cast: Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, Kat Stewart

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 120 mins

Spit (6 March)

Spit. Image: Transmission Films. What’s on in March , New Australian Films

Spitteri finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, he navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.

Watch the trailer for Spit

Director: Jonathan Teplitzky

Cast: David Wenham, Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 105 mins

Companion (Sahela) (20 March)

Companion/Sahela. Image: Picture Works Australia Pty Ltd , New Australian Films

To their respective conservative Indian parents, Vir and Nitya are a happily married couple living in Parramatta, Sydney. They love to play the sitar together, she is a successful dentist, and he is studying for his accounting exam. However, as the cultural expectations ingrained into them from childhood start to take their toll, they both face challenges in their personal and professional lives. After reaching a breaking point, Vir comes out to Nitya about his sexuality, which causes a rift between them and brings shame to their families. Vir then decides to explore his own sexual identity with another man.

Director: Raghuvir Joshi

Cast: Antonia Aakeel, Anula Navlekar, Harish Patel

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93 mins

In Vitro (27 March)

In Vitro. Image: We Are Arcadia Pty Ltd. What’s on in March.

On an isolated cattle farm, a couple experimenting with biotechnology have their lives upended when they discover a disturbing presence on their property.

Watch the trailer for In Vitro

Director: Will Howarth, Tom McKeith

Cast: Talia Zucker, Ashley Zukerman, Daniel Ciurte

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 88 mins

ScreenHub: In Vitro, SFF review: ecological thriller meets domestic drama down under

Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (27 March)

John Cornell and Paul Hogan from Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee. Image: Kismet Films . New Australian Films

Nearly 40 years on, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest film—what made it a cultural icon, and why does it still mean so much today?

Watch the trailer for Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee

Director: Delvene Delaney, Victoria Baldock

Cast: Paul Hogan, Delvene Delaney, John Cornell

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 88 mins

ScreenHub: Crocodile Dundee: new documentary and 4K cut coming to cinemas

For the full list of what’s on in cinemas this month, head to our March film guide.