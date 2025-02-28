Best new Australian films out this month

This March there are six great new Australian films out in cinemas: from Every Little Thing to Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee, here are the details on them all.
New Australian films in March
Every Little Thing (6 March)
Watch the trailer for Every Little Thing
Amid the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.
Director: Sally Aitken
Cast: Terry Masear
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 93 mins
My Melbourne (6 March)
An anthology of four diverse stories about identity and belonging.
Watch the trailer for My Melbourne
Director: Kabir Khan, Arif Ali, Rima Das, Rahul Vohra, Onir
Cast: Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, Kat Stewart
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 120 mins
Spit (6 March)
Spitteri finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, he navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.
Watch the trailer for Spit
Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
Cast: David Wenham, Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 mins
Companion (Sahela) (20 March)
To their respective conservative Indian parents, Vir and Nitya are a happily married couple living in Parramatta, Sydney. They love to play the sitar together, she is a successful dentist, and he is studying for his accounting exam. However, as the cultural expectations ingrained into them from childhood start to take their toll, they both face challenges in their personal and professional lives. After reaching a breaking point, Vir comes out to Nitya about his sexuality, which causes a rift between them and brings shame to their families. Vir then decides to explore his own sexual identity with another man.
Director: Raghuvir Joshi
Cast: Antonia Aakeel, Anula Navlekar, Harish Patel
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 93 mins
In Vitro (27 March)
On an isolated cattle farm, a couple experimenting with biotechnology have their lives upended when they discover a disturbing presence on their property.
Watch the trailer for In Vitro
Director: Will Howarth, Tom McKeith
Cast: Talia Zucker, Ashley Zukerman, Daniel Ciurte
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 88 mins
ScreenHub: In Vitro, SFF review: ecological thriller meets domestic drama down under
Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (27 March)
Nearly 40 years on, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest film—what made it a cultural icon, and why does it still mean so much today?
Watch the trailer for Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee
Director: Delvene Delaney, Victoria Baldock
Cast: Paul Hogan, Delvene Delaney, John Cornell
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 88 mins
ScreenHub: Crocodile Dundee: new documentary and 4K cut coming to cinemas
For the full list of what’s on in cinemas this month, head to our March film guide.