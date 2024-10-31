Crocodile Dundee: new documentary and 4K cut coming to cinemas

In 1986, Crocodile Dundee made its way into Australian cinemas, swiftly capturing hearts and establishing itself as a cultural landmark.

The tale of Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee – a charming Aussie bushman brought to life by Paul Hogan – quickly ascended to legendary status, becoming the highest-grossing Australian film of all time and a pillar of Australian identity.

Crocodile Dundee is now the latest Australian film to get the 4K restoration treatment from Kismet. The 4K Encore Cut will not only be available to own, but will play in cinemas across Australia in 2025.

Crocodile Dundee returns to cinemas in 2025

In addition to the 4K Encore Cut, Kismet are also distributing a new documentary, Crocodile Dundee: Lightning in a Bottle (working title), which will delve into the people and stories behind the film.

Crocodile Dundee was directed by Peter Faiman, and written and produced by John Cornell. Cornell’s wife, Delvene Delaney – an Australian actress and television personality – started working on uncovering and archiving material from the original film in 2021. Much of it had laid dormant in her shed, which set her on a mission to restore it.

During this process, Delvene and her friend Victoria Baldock found footage, photos, scripts, notes, faxes, props, and boxes and boxes of never-before-seen items that revealed the story behind Crocodile Dundee.

Upon discovering these items, Delvene says, ‘it was this goosebump experience that ignited the vision to share these treasures with the world…and in the process, reveal the true story, preserving the legacy and history of this iconic film, its global impact, and to honour my two best male mates … Paul Hogan, and his mentor and co-creator of Mick Dundee, John Cornell.’

The documentary, spearheaded by Delaney’s restoration work, is packed with unseen footage, artifacts, and interviews from Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, Peter Faiman, Russell Boyd (Cinematographer), Peter Best (Composer), David Gyngell (CEO Nine Network), and Delaney herself.

Kismet will release Crocodile Dundee: Lightning in a Bottle in Australian cinemas in Q1 2025, and Crocodile Dundee: the 4K Encore Cut in Q2 2025.