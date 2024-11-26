Best 6 new films to stream this week

Best 6 new films

1) Our Little Secret – 27 Nov (Netflix)

Our Little Secret. Image: Netflix. Best 6 new films.

Film (2024). After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof – while hiding their romantic history. Oh no! Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky and Henry Czerny. Watch the trailer.

2) Civil War – 29 Nov (Prime Video)

Civil War. Image: A24. Best 6 new films.

Film (2024). A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Directed by Alex Garland. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Civil War:

‘In Alex Garland’s Civil War, four journalists of different experience levels and backgrounds take to the treacherous US highways in search of the ultimate interview: the President, whose dictatorial actions such as disbanding the FBI and illegally ruling for another term, have ignited a full-scale Second American Civil War.

‘No media team has been able to get near him for fourteen months, and in fact, most are shot on sight, making his story highly coveted.

‘In this near-future version of the US, it’s the American government versus the separatist Western Forces of Texas and California, versus the Florida Alliance, versus the New People’s Army (aka everyone else).’

3) Mothering Sunday – 29 Nov (BritBox)

Mothering Sunday. Image: BritBox. Best 6 new films.

Film (2021). A maidservant for the Niven family, Jane Fairchild, doesn’t quite know how to react when she receives an invitation to spend the day with her wealthy neighbour, Paul Sheringham. Directed by Eva Husson. Starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman. Watch the trailer.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus states that:

Mothering Sunday works at a frustratingly chilly remove, but involving performances and solid overall craft mean it’s rarely less than engaging.

4) Beatles ’64 – 29 Nov (Disney+)

Beatles ’64. Image: Disney+. Best 6 new films.

Documentary. The impact of the Beatles’ first trip to the United States is well known: their lightning bolt rise up the charts, battalions of screaming teenage girls and a record-breaking performance on the Ed Sullivan Show, witnessed by 73 million people. Beatles ’64 tells a more intimate story.

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough, on the cusp of unimaginable fame. The film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage filmed by pioneering documentarians David and Albert Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K.

Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with a number of the fans whose lives were transformed by the band’s music, this documentary aims to shine a light on this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today. Watch a preview.

5) The Fall Guy – 30 Nov (Binge)

The Fall Guy. Image: Universal Pictures. Best 6 new films.



Film (2024). A stuntman reeling from a career-threatening accident is charged with tracking down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his (painful) day job. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Watch the trailer.

6) The Departed – 30 Nov (Stan)

The Departed. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment. Best 6 new films.



Film (2005). Oscar-wiining Martin Scorcese film in which an undercover police officer and a double agent in the police try to uncover each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson. Watch the trailer.