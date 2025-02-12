Best 5 new shows to stream this week

5 new shows this week

1) Inspector Ellis – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 Feb)

Inspector Ellis. Image: Acorn TV. 5 new shows.

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it.

Yes please!

Watch the trailer.

2) Death in Paradise Season 14 – 11 Feb (BritBox)

Death in Paradise Season 14. Image: BritBox. 5 new shows.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Does it matter if you’ve missed the previous 13 series? You know what: probably not. You’ll be fine.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder. Watch the trailer.

3) Invisible Boys – 13 Feb (Stan)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan. 5 new shows.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Australian author Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is, we’re told, ‘an emotional tale of individuality and belonging’. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series has been billed as ‘a raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked’.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the series explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in Geraldton after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

4) Yellowjackets Season 3 – 14 Feb (Paramount+)

Yellowjackets Season 3. Image: Paramount+. 5 new shows.

Series. We’re back with everyone’s favourite unlucky flying female soccer players!

As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardise their chances of being rescued.

In present day, meanwhile, the adult cast is taking part in a hunt at Lottie’s retreat, where surely nothing will or could go wrong, right?

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?

Starring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Watch the trailer.

5) Pose Seasons 1–3 – 14 Feb (SBS On Demand)

Pose. Image: FX/ SBS On Demand. 5 new shows.

Series. If you missed this one on its original run on FX (from 2018 to 2021), you have your chance now, on SBS On Demand.

Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, this poignant musical drama explores the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the (gulp) luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.

Watch the trailer.