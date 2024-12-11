News

Best 5 new shows to stream this week

Discover the best 5 new shows to stream from 9 to 15 December 2024, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
11 Dec 2024 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
Invisible. Image: Disney+. New shows to stream.

Invisible. Image: Disney+. New shows to stream.

1) Annika, Season 1 – 9 Dec (AMC+ & Acorn)

Annika – Season 1. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV. New shows to stream.

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland. And guess what: there are a few of them.

Assisting her with the quest is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

2) Secret Level – 10 Dec (Prime Video)

Secret Level. Image: Prime Video. New shows to stream.

Series. A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers. And so, if that’s your thing, you’ll probably love it.

The series showcases a star-studded cast, from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves to Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison and more. Watch the trailer.

3) Queer Eye, Season 9 – 11 Dec (Netflix)

Queer Eye – Season 9. Image: Netflix. New shows to stream.

Series. Look, we still miss Bobby. Bobby, why did you have to leave? The Fab Five welcome a new member, Jeremiah Brent (AKA the new Bobby) as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip.

Come for the love, stay for the love, share the love around. Starring Antoni Porowski, Jeremia Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown. Watch the trailer.

4) Vienna Blood, Season 4 – 12 Dec (SBS On Demand)

Vienna Blood – Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows to stream.

Series. Crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt return. It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core.

Or to put it another way: Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer (Also worth noting that Seasons 1–3 are available on SBS On Demand and you have, like, a day or two to catch up before Season 4 premieres … so what you waiting for?). Watch the trailer.

5) Invisible – 13 Dec (Disney+)

Invisible. Image: Disney+. New shows to stream.

Series. In this six-part showInspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy aclled Capi suffers severe PTSD following a shocker of an accident that has everyone stumped. Luckily he goes to a psychologist who gains his trust little by little until Capi tells him what every 12-year-old would like to tell everyone and be true: he has the power of invisibility.

Oh, and there are a couple of monsters and a dragon that haunt him every night, but big deal! He has the power of invisibility!

Starring Aura Garrido, Miki Esparbé and David Verdaguer. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

