Beef on Netflix: get it while it’s hot

Sell it to me

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. It’s produced by A24.

Who’s on the soundtrack?

The soundtrack to Beef is full of 90s alt-rock bangers, like Cornflake Girl by Tori Amos and Mayonnaise by the Smashing Pumpkins. Delish!

Will I need therapy afterwards?

It’s a stressful watch, like all the best Prestige TV is (think White Lotus, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Mad Men) – but a chamomile tea and some deep breathing should fix you right up.

Who’s in it

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed:

When and where can I watch it?

Beef is out right now on Netflix – with all ten episodes available to stream from your home.

