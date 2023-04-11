News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Beef on Netflix: get it while it’s hot

Beef is the latest prestige television series to hit Netflix – and with a stacked cast and a killer soundtrack, it's not one you'll want to miss.
11 Apr 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 106 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Share Icon

Sell it to me

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. It’s produced by A24.

Who’s on the soundtrack?

The soundtrack to Beef is full of 90s alt-rock bangers, like Cornflake Girl by Tori Amos and Mayonnaise by the Smashing Pumpkins. Delish!

Will I need therapy afterwards?

It’s a stressful watch, like all the best Prestige TV is (think White Lotus, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Mad Men) – but a chamomile tea and some deep breathing should fix you right up.

Who’s in it

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed:

When and where can I watch it?

Beef is out right now on Netflix – with all ten episodes available to stream from your home.

Do say

This is not really happening? You bet your life it is.

Don’t say

I prefer the fish, waiter.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Opinions & Analysis Reviews Streaming Streaming Content Television
More
News

High Country – Leah Purcell's new drama series filmed in Victoria

A new Australian series based in Victoria's Alps will delve into a deep, dark mystery that only one detective can…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Love Me S2 review: a rare local drama that puts character over corpses

Nine months have passed since we last spent time with the Mathiesons – it's good to be back in their…

Anthony Morris
Opinions & Analysis

Chupa on Netflix: if it sucks it's cos it's meant to

It's amazing what you can find in your grandpa's shed – rusty Allen keys, dodgy calendars, blood-sucking mythical creatures.

ScreenHub staff
News

Wellmania hits global top-ten on Netflix

The Australian dramedy Wellmania has become a top-ten TV show on Netflix in 38 countries in its first week of…

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login