Australian Writers’ Guild joins solidarity strike for WGA

Today the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) joined television writers, film writers and other screen workers around the world for the Screenwriters Everywhere International Day of Solidarity, a gesture of support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

A group of striking Australian writers, US writers living in Australia and AWG members stood outside NBCUniversal in Sydney this afternoon, holding placards with messages of support for their US counterparts, while writers in other countries followed suit in person and online under the #ScreenwritersEverywhere hashtag.

Screenwriters Everywhere International Day of Solidarity is a global solidarity strike that brings together screenwriters from over 21 countries, including Canada and New Zealand, to stand in support of the WGA.

"Transparency matters! 🌍 As a screenwriter, even with TV and a funded feature film under my belt, making a sustainable living remains a challenge. I stand with the WGA and screenwriters globally, facing an uncertain future. 💪✍️ #ScreenwritersEverywhere #WGAStrike #AWG — Lou Sanz (@LouSanz) June 14, 2023

#ScreenwritersEverywhere On this Global Day of Solidarity, let's start with history.



WGA Strike 23: 8th by writers since the 50s & 1st in 15yrs



WGA Strike 88: 22-week strike. Created new formulas for calculating residuals & increases in minimum pay#WGAStrike #NZWGsupportsWGA pic.twitter.com/ATqWOvmcnL — NZ Writers Guild (@NZWritersGuild) June 13, 2023

In May, the Australian Writers’ Guild posted a message of support for the WGA in its decision to take strike action, stating, ‘The rights and conditions of screenwriters underpin any healthy and vibrant screen industry.’

Today, Executive Director of the Australian Writers Guild, Claire Pullen, expressed concern at the industry in Australia potentially ‘going backwards’ if the WGA strike was for any reason unsuccessful.

‘Screenwriters have got to be able to do what they love and pay the bills without worrying about how to make it work,’ she said, echoing the sentiments of WGA members. ‘If the US goes backwards on that, I’m certain we will here too.’

The WGA says: US screenwriters’ employers are allegedly not paying them fairly.

Global media companies that have made billions from the work of writers refuse to give writers their fair share in return. The WGA’s demands include: Better pay and working conditions (which includes health insurance and pension plans).

Improved payments for use of writers’ content on streaming services, including viewership-based payments for successful programs.

Protections against free work.

Restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), so that studios cannot use it to undermine writers’ compensation and creative rights.

A total of 11,500 members of the WGA – Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East – have been on strike since 2 May 2023.

In a statement ahead of the International Day of Solidarity, the WGA wrote: ‘Media companies have made billions from the work of writers and the other workers who make film and television, but refuse to share that value with workers. The struggle for fair compensation and protections against these global companies impacts us all.’

Pullen has noted that not all of the WGA’s demands line up with what Australian screenwriters may want: ‘For example, two of the demands of the WGA are health insurance and pension plans, but we already have socialised medicine and superannuation. So the issues aren’t the same on a micro level,’ she said.

‘But analysing it at that degree is not very useful because, on a macro level, writers all want the same thing and that’s fair pay conditions with a career that lasts.’

Australian writers and AWG members stand on George Street, Sydney. Image: Australian Writers’ Guild.

The AWG is currently advising its members not to work on or pitch active projects that fall within the jurisdiction of the WGA, nor to cross any picket lines actual or virtual.

